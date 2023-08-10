Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Are Challenge Cup finals and 1895 Cup on TV? Kick-off times, channel and live stream details

Armchair rugby league fans are in for a treat on Saturday with three games broadcast live from Wembley.
By Peter Smith
Published 10th Aug 2023, 18:50 BST

The triple-header begins with Leeds Rhinos facing St Helens in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final, followed by Hull KR men v Leigh Centurions and finally the 1895 Cup decider between Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers.

Here’s how to watch all three ties.

Women’s Challenge Cup final:

Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher and St Helens' Jodie Cunningham with the women's Challenge Cup trophy at Wembley. Picture by Kieran Cleeves/SWpix.com.Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher and St Helens' Jodie Cunningham with the women's Challenge Cup trophy at Wembley. Picture by Kieran Cleeves/SWpix.com.
Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher and St Helens' Jodie Cunningham with the women's Challenge Cup trophy at Wembley. Picture by Kieran Cleeves/SWpix.com.

The showpiece between Rhinos and holders St Helens will be shown live in full on BBC Two. Coverage begins at 11.30am, with the game kicking off at 11.150am - 10 minutes earlier than originally announced.

Men’s Challenge Cup final:

Coverage switches to BBC One for the men’s decider between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards, from 2pm. The final begins at 3pm.

1895 Cup final

Batley Bulldogs will grace Wembley for the first time in their history for the final of the competition involving lower league teams. They face Halifax and the match will be live streamed in full, on the RFL’s Our League website. Coverage starts at 5.15pm, 154 minutes before kick-off and is free to view.

