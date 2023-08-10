Armchair rugby league fans are in for a treat on Saturday with three games broadcast live from Wembley.

The triple-header begins with Leeds Rhinos facing St Helens in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final, followed by Hull KR men v Leigh Centurions and finally the 1895 Cup decider between Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers.

Here’s how to watch all three ties.

Women’s Challenge Cup final:

Picture by Kieran Cleeves/SWpix.com.

The showpiece between Rhinos and holders St Helens will be shown live in full on BBC Two. Coverage begins at 11.30am, with the game kicking off at 11.150am - 10 minutes earlier than originally announced.

Men’s Challenge Cup final:

Coverage switches to BBC One for the men’s decider between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards, from 2pm. The final begins at 3pm.

1895 Cup final