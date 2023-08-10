The triple-header begins with Leeds Rhinos facing St Helens in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final, followed by Hull KR men v Leigh Centurions and finally the 1895 Cup decider between Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers.
Here’s how to watch all three ties.
Women’s Challenge Cup final:
The showpiece between Rhinos and holders St Helens will be shown live in full on BBC Two. Coverage begins at 11.30am, with the game kicking off at 11.150am - 10 minutes earlier than originally announced.
Men’s Challenge Cup final:
Coverage switches to BBC One for the men’s decider between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards, from 2pm. The final begins at 3pm.
1895 Cup final
Batley Bulldogs will grace Wembley for the first time in their history for the final of the competition involving lower league teams. They face Halifax and the match will be live streamed in full, on the RFL’s Our League website. Coverage starts at 5.15pm, 154 minutes before kick-off and is free to view.