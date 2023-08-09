As a two-time winner with Leeds Rhinos, Zak Hardaker’s experience could be crucial to Leigh Centurions’ hopes of a first Wembley victory in 52 years.

Hardaker played in Rhinos’ 2014 and 2015 Wembley wins, as well as their 2012 defeat. He also won three Grand Finals with Leeds and played at Old Trafford last season, so his big-game experience will be invaluable to a club whose last appearance at Wembley was in 1971.

“We’ve spoken about that, our experiences before and what to expect,” Hardaker told The Yorkshire Evening Post ahead of Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup showpiece against Hull KR.

“I will probably play a bit of a role closer to the game. At the moment I am letting them do their own thing, taking a backwards step and letting everyone enjoy the moment the way they want to enjoy it. When it comes to gameday, I am sure to be barking some orders about.”

Zak Hardaker tackles his former Leeds teammate Rhyse Martin during Leigh's home win over Rhinos in Apriol. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Leigh teammate Tom Briscoe was also in Leeds’ 2014 and 2015 Wembley-winning sides, scoring five tries in the latter victory against this weekend’s opponents, as well as three years ago.

Hull KR were coached in 2015 by Chris Chester, who is now Leigh’s head of rugby. Hardaker recalled: “Tom has got the bragging rights with his tries, everything he touched turned to gold.

“That year everything went really well for us at Wembley, everything we did worked, we executed really well and it was a really successful day. If we can replicate that in any way, shape or form on Saturday, I’lll be really happy.”

The Robins are likely to prove much tougher opposition this time and Hardaker predicted: “I think it’s going to be good for the neutral, it will be a good game.

“It is about us looking at ourselves, doing the things we’ve been doing all year to the best of our ability and we’re pretty confident if we do that we’ll come away with the win.”

Hardaker, 31, was already a Super League champion, but still a relative rookie when Leeds lost to Warrington on his Wembley debut 11 years ago.

He recalled: “I remember being a young lad at Leeds, walking out behind Magsy [Danny McGuire who is now Hull KR’s assistant-coach] and Kev [Sinfield] and JP [Jamie Peacock] and Rob [Burrow] and not really knowing what was going on. Being a bit older and a bit more experienced is really good.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I woke up on Monday morning excited about what lies ahead.”

Hardaker spent the 2011-2016 seasons with Leeds and returned for the second half of last year before joining Leigh in pre-season.

He was keen to stay, but Leigh stepped in after Leeds were unable to fit him into their salary cap and the gamble of joining a newly-promoted club has paid off spectacularly.

“I was gutted I couldn’t get something sorted at Leeds,” he admitted. “I signed at Leigh and it was always going to be different, a different outlook on the season.

“Our goals might not have been as big to start with, but that has certainly changed now. This year was about enjoying it and seeing what we can achieve.

“We had our private goals and the Challenge Cup was something we talked about. It is not the hardest thing in the world to win, you’ve got to win four games so if you look at it like that, it’s not that bad, but when you look at the opposition you’ve got to play, that’s when it comes down to it.