There is no shortage of Leeds Rhinos interest in Saturday’s three finals at Wembley.

Rhinos will make history when they take on arch-rivals St Helens in the first Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup showpiece played at the national stadium

And when finalists Hull KR and Leigh Leopards each sent four players and a coach to a press conference to preview the men’s big game, five of them were former Rhinos stars.

There’s also hefty Rhinos involvement in the third tie of the afternoon, the 1895 Cup final between Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers.

Here’s all Rhinos’ connection to the men’s finals.

Yusuf Aydin (Hull KR) Made one substitute appearance for Rhinos last year, on loan from Wakefield Trinity.

Tom Briscoe (Leigh) Was signed by Leigh from Leeds at the end of last season. Played and scored in three Cup finals for Rhinos, his seven Wembley tries - including five against Hull KR in 2015 - is a record.

Brett Delaney (Hull KR) Twice a Wembley gold medalist with Rhinos - including scoring a try in the 2015 win over Hull KR - from five appearances in Challenge Cup finals, he is now an assistant-coach for the Robins.

Niall Flynn (Batley) Now in his second spell at Batley, Flynn - who has also played for Hunslet - is a Rhinos academy product, but didn't make a first team appearance.