Riley Lumb joined Rhinos from Lock Lane, in his home town of Castleford and was promoted to the first team group in pre-season after impressing at scholarship and academy level.

He played for Rhinos’ academy against Wigan Warriors on Thursday and has been included in the Super League squad for the first time ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the two clubs.

He is unlikely to figure this weekend, but Smith reckons the 18-year-old back is a “talented young kid”. He said: “He has played everywhere in the backline this season for our academy. He is a tough, physical kid, he did the whole pre-season with us and he is a good player of the future.

Riley Lumb has a bright future at Rhinos, coach Rohan Smith reckons. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

“We are a bit light on troops so he gets his opportunity in the 21, which we are excited for. We see him being a big part of the future for the Rhinos.”

Four of this week’s 21 are in their teens. Morgan Gannon, 19, is an established first team player and Jack Sinfield, who is a year younger, could make his ninth senior appearance.

Nineteen-year-old full-back/stand-off Alfie Edgell is still waiting for his first team debut, but was 18th man for last Saturday’s win at Hull FC.

The final weeks of the season could be an opportunity to give more young players a chance, particularly if Rhinos are out of the top-six race, but Smith insisted: “Appearances in the first team should be earned, firstly. They won’t just be given out.

Alfie Edgell, seen in reserves action agianst Castleford, was 18th man for Rhinos at Hull last week. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

“We have everything to play for every week, regardless of the ladder. It is important we play our best every week and we will be sure to put the best team out we think is ready to play that weekend.”

But he admitted: “We are down on troops. People have moved on mid-season that we haven’t replaced and we’ve also got a few season-ending injuries.

“If it means young guys are getting a chance, it also means they have earned that opportunity through hard work.

“We had a bunch of kids start in the first week of November, well before the first team came back for training.

Jack Sinfield, 18, could make his second successive start for Rhinos when Wigan visit Headingley on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Those guys got an extra month in and most of them haven’t missed a beat. If they get a turn, I am happy to reward them for that effort.”

The 28-12 win at Hull, when 20-year-old Leon Ruan made his third first team appearance, kept Leeds in the top-six race, but they face a massive challenge against an in-form Wigan side who went top of the table last weekend.

“Wigan are a fantastic team,” Smith warned. “They are well-coached, have threats across the board and are close to full-strength as well

“They are playing well and have strike everywhere so it is going to be a really tough challenge for us, but it is one we are excited about taking on with our young crew.

“They have banded together well, last week’s performance was a step forward and some young guys took confidence out of that.