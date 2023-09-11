Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

A new low: how Leeds Rhinos' 50-0 drubbing by Wigan Warriors compares to other home defeats

Leeds Rhinos are still reeling from their 50-0 Headingley hammering by Wigan Warriors, but how bad was it compared to other home setbacks?
By Peter Smith
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Last Saturday’s rout was Rhinos’ biggest margin of defeat in a Super League home game, surpassing the 48-0 loss to St Helens shortly after lockdown ended three years ago.

Rhinos were beaten 74-0 by New Zealand at the end of last season and lost 58-2 to a touring Queensland side in 1983.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bradford Northern’s tally in the 1945-46 season remains Leeds’ worst defeat at home in domestic competition, but only just. They were beaten 54-3 that afternoon.

Most Popular
Rhinos can't prevent Gadwin Springer scoring during Castleford's 52-12 win in May, 2016, which was the previous time Leeds conceded 50 or more points at Headingley.Rhinos can't prevent Gadwin Springer scoring during Castleford's 52-12 win in May, 2016, which was the previous time Leeds conceded 50 or more points at Headingley.
Rhinos can't prevent Gadwin Springer scoring during Castleford's 52-12 win in May, 2016, which was the previous time Leeds conceded 50 or more points at Headingley.
Read More
Read more: 'We'll learn from it': Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith reflects on thr...

Last Saturday was the fourth time Leeds have conceded a half-century of points at Headingley in Super League. The others were: 56-18 v Bradford Bulls on August 4, 1996; 52-12 v Castleford Tigers, May 12, 2016; 50-8 v Wigan, June 1, 2012.

Leeds’ heaviest margin of defeat in any Super League game was the infamous 66-10 derby debacle at Castleford Tigers in 2017.

Rhinos have now been nilled five times in Super League, three of those being at home. The others were: 42-0 at Halifax, September 27, 1998; 34-0 at Wigan, July 21, 2017; 48-0 v St Helens, August 9, 2020, 26-0 v St Helens, April 1, 2022.

*Thanks to Ian Proctor for the stats.

Related topics:Wigan WarriorsSuper LeagueHeadingleySt HelensRhinosLeedsWigan