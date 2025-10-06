Four members of Brisbane Broncos’ NRL-winning side have been named in Australia’s squad for the Ashes Test series against England which begins in 19 days’ time.

Full-back Reece Walsh, who won the Clive Churchill Medal as player of the match in the Broncos’ 26-22 defeat of Melbourne Storm yesterday (Sunday), is included alongside centres Gehamat Shibasak and Kotoni Staggs and loose-forward Patrick Carrigan. The Kangaroos will be captained by Penrith Panthers forward Isaah Yeo.

England’s squad will be announced next Monday. The series opens at Wembley on Saturday, October 25, followed by sold-out Tests at Everton on November 1 and Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley a week later.

Reece Walsh receives his premiership ring during the trophy presentation following Brisbane Broncos' NRL Grand Final win against Melbourne Storm. Picture by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

Australia coach Kevin Walters said: “State of Origin was highly competitive and we saw some brilliant performances from key players in the finals series. There is a mix of youth and experience and all of them have the desire to represent their country on this stage. I cannot wait to coach this squad. England will be a huge Test on their home soil, however this squad knows what it takes to perform at the highest level and knows what it takes to win.”

England boss Shaun Wane insisted “It’s good to know exactly who will be coming over with the Kangaroos. We’ve been studying their form and watching NRL and State of Origin games all season to make sure we can be as well-prepared as possible for the series. It has been a long wait, but we’ve less than three weeks to go now until that first Test at Wembley, and I can assure rugby league fans we’ll be fully focused and ready for that.”

Australia squad for 2025 Kangaroo tour (*denotes debutant): Blayke Brailey* (Cronulla Sharks), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Angus Crichton (Roosters), Tom Dearden (Cowboys), Dylan Edwards (Panthers), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Harry Grant (vice-captain, Storm), Keaon Koloamatangi* (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels), Mitchell Moses (Eels), Cameron Munster (Storm), Mark Nawaqanitawase* (Roosters), Jacob Preston* (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Gehamat Shibasaki* (Broncos), Lindsay Smith (Panthers), Kotoni Staggs (Broncos), Ethan Strange* (Canberra Raiders), Reece Walsh* (Broncos), Isaah Yeo (captain, Panthers), Hudson Young (Raiders).