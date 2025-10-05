Wakefield Trinity signing Tyson Smoothy helps Brisbane Broncos beat Melbourne Storm in NRL Grand Final

Wakefield Trinity will welcome a reigning NRL champion into their squad for 2026.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyson Smoothy, who signed a three-year deal in February, was among Brisbane Broncos’ substitutes in today’s (Sunday) NRL Grand Final win against Melbourne Storm in Sydney. Smoothy, a hooker, played 21 minutes during two spells, including the last seven when he came on as an emergency half-back after Ben Hunt joined Adam Reynolds on the casualty list.

That justified coach Michael Maguire’s decision to select Smoothy on the bench ahead of Ben Talty. Speaking during the build-up to the Queensland side’s 26-22 triumph, Maguire said: “I think Tyson brings versatility in the way he has been playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a big decision because both players [Smoothy and Talty][ have been a big part of what we have been doing in the past few months, but Tyson gives us a point of difference off the bench.

Wakefield Trinity signing Tyson Smoothy celebrates Brisbane Broncos' win aganst Melbourne Storm in today's (Sunday) NRL Grand Final at Accor Stadium, Sydney. Picture by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

“I like his utility value. He covers lock, hooker and back-row if required, so with the way the game is played at the moment and the circumstances, he does bring that versatility to us."

Broncos hit back from 22-12 behind to secure their first title since 2006. Maguire joined nWayne Bennett, Chris Anderson, Jack Gibson, Tim Sheens and Phil Gould as the only coaches to have won NRL Grand Finals with two clubs.