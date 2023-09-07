Watch more videos on Shots!

Ruan, 20, began his career in Wakefield Trinity’s academy and joined Rhinos in pre-season from Doncaster, having been a Betfred League One young player of the year nominee in 2022.

He made a try-scoring debut off the bench in a defeat at Wakefield in June and has been a substitute in the past two games.

Born in Leeds and a Rhinos fan, he is living the dream by being part of the matchday squad and admitted his first win, at Hull FC last weekend, was a special moment.

Leon Ruan - left, with teammate James McDonnell - thanks Rhinos' fans after last Saturday's win at Hull. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s great,” he said of his recent involvement. “I am still enjoying it, I love training, but it is nice to get a bit of reward in the first team, which is the end goal of where I want to be.

“I haven’t had the most game time, but I am just taking it as I get it. The first two games weren’t the best of results, but it was nice to finally get my first win for the Rhinos. I enjoyed that one.”

Ruan impressed in pre-season games and has also featured for Rhinos’ reserves and in the Championship during a brief dual-registration stint with Bradford Bulls.

Super League is a big step up, but he insisted: “I didn’t feel out of place at all. It is hard to try and leave an impact on the game when I am coming on for a short amount of time and on Saturday I came on playing out of position.

Leon Ruan scores for Rhinos in a January pre-season game against Bradford. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I am normally a back-rower and I came on playing as a prop, which was a good experience. Playing a new position makes it a bit harder, but I think I have been steady and it is definitely something to build on.”

Coach Rohan Smith likes his players to be adaptable and Ruan reckons being able to slot in at prop adds another string to his bow.

“I am more than happy to play anywhere if I can get some game time,” he said. “It is definitely good for me, practising other positions.

“It helps me learn what other positions want from me when I am in the back-row, so it makes me a better back-rower as well.

Leon Ruan is congratulated after scoring on his Rhinos debut, at Wakefield in June. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is another tool to help me next year; if I can be versatile and play more than one position it is good for a bench spot or as a cover player so it gives me more chance of breaking through into the first team.”

Ruan is a season into a three-year contract and has time on his side. He added: “I’ve been in the 21, or 18th/19th-man, for a lot of games now.

“I have got to be patient. It does get frustrating at points, but it is all part of the process and I am starting to reap the rewards now and getting a bit of game time.

“A year ago I was playing in League One so I have made a big jump. It is only going to get better going forward, so next year, who knows? It is only a matter of time.”

Ruan is one of five players aged 21 or younger to have featured in Rhinos’ first team this year.

The side on duty at Hull had an average age of 24 and Ruan believes there are “very promising signs in the squad, with the up and coming talent coming through”.

He said: “We are trying to replicate the golden era, or get back to something similar because it’s hard to replicate.

“To be successful again - and consistently successful - is obviously the end goal and it does take time. We are trying to develop that core of a team and I am hoping to be part of that as the club goes forward. I think there are very good signs we will get back there eventually.”