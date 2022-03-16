WATCH: Leeds Knights v Milton Keynes Lightning - match highlights

After edging out Lewis Clifford’s team 4-3 in Buckinghamshire on Saturday night - thanks to goals from Kieran Brown (2), Adam Barnes and Cole Shudra - the Knights played host at Elland Road to the same opponents the following night.

After racing into a 5-1 lead inside 21 minutes, the game was done and dusted, Ryan Aldridge’s team eventually running out 6-1 winners, moving up to third in the overall standings with six games remaining.

ON A ROLL: Leeds Knights moved up to third in the NIHL National standings with a 6-1 win over Milton Keynes Lightning Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Second spot is a realistic proposition for the Knights, who on Saturday host second-bottom Bees - embroiled in a fierce battle for the eighth and final play-off spot with Raiders. The following day, Aldridge and his team head to Shropshire to take on leaders Telford Tigers who may have already been crowned champions if they beat second-placed Swindon Wildcats the previous night.

Watch the highlights of the Knights’ 6-1 win over Milton Keynes on Sunday by clicking the video above.

