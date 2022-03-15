Adam Barnes extended his scoring tally to 61 points for the season for Leeds Knights at the weekend - 33 of them, including 15 goals, coming in the last 13 games. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

But the 22-year-old winger has quickly made his head coach change his opinion of him, extending his scoring streak to 13 games over the weekend.

Barnes posted three goals and two assists in the wins against Milton Keynes Lightning, taking his tally to 33 in the last 13 outings, 15 of them goals.

After posting one goal and four assists in Aldridge’s first four games, it was another double-header weekend against the Lightning where Barnes came to life, posting 4+2 across two nights to kickstart a sparkling run of form, one that has even eclipsed line mate and the leading scorer in NIHL National this season, Kieran Brown.

“We had a chat at the end of the first month of me being here and I told him I wasn’t overly-impressed with him during the first couple of weeks,” said Aldridge. “And so we talked about a few things that had bothered him in the past, talked about his weaknesses and strengths and what I could maybe help with.

“He’s reacted to that conversation unbelievably. That first weekend after we spoke, he had a different buzz about him.

“He’s certainly productive at the minute and a real offensive threat.”

Ryan Aldridge - Leeds Knights' head coach. Picture: Bruce Rollinson