Leeds Knights: Heart-to-heart helps transform Adam Barnes into major offensive weapon in NIHL National
RYAN ALDRIDGE admits his first impressions of Leeds Knights forward Adam Barnes were not great.
But the 22-year-old winger has quickly made his head coach change his opinion of him, extending his scoring streak to 13 games over the weekend.
Barnes posted three goals and two assists in the wins against Milton Keynes Lightning, taking his tally to 33 in the last 13 outings, 15 of them goals.
After posting one goal and four assists in Aldridge’s first four games, it was another double-header weekend against the Lightning where Barnes came to life, posting 4+2 across two nights to kickstart a sparkling run of form, one that has even eclipsed line mate and the leading scorer in NIHL National this season, Kieran Brown.
“We had a chat at the end of the first month of me being here and I told him I wasn’t overly-impressed with him during the first couple of weeks,” said Aldridge. “And so we talked about a few things that had bothered him in the past, talked about his weaknesses and strengths and what I could maybe help with.
“He’s reacted to that conversation unbelievably. That first weekend after we spoke, he had a different buzz about him.
“He’s certainly productive at the minute and a real offensive threat.”
“I believe from good defence comes good offence and he’s now buying into the defensive side of things, he’s actually getting more chances at the other end. He’s doing really well.”