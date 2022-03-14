Leeds Knights: Who, where and when the NIHL National top five have left to play in the regular season
LEEDS KNIGHTS moved up to third in the NIHL National standings on Sunday evening - as a result of them taking four points off Milton Keynes Lightning.
With leaders Telford Tigers likely to seal the regular season title next weekend - possibly against visitors Leeds on Sunday - there remains a four-way battle for the runners-up spot.
Swindon Wildcats, despite an inconsistent recent run of form, are currently sat in second spot on 51 points, with Leeds one point behind in third spot. Milton Keynes dropped to fourth as a result of losing twice against Ryan Aldridge’s team at the weekend, one point adrift of Leeds with Sheffield Steeldogs another point further back in fifth. All four teams have six games remaining, pointing to a thrilling end to what is only the second-ever season of the NIHL National – Telford winning the inaugural regular season title in 2019-20 just before the global pandemic brought about an early end to the campaign in March 2020.
Here we look at the respective fixture run-ins of the four teams battling for runners-up, as well as that of champions-elect, Telford.
Telford Tigers – 1st, Pts: 60 (Maximum points possible: 72)
Mar 19: Swindon Wildcats (a)
Mar 20: Leeds Knights (H)
Mar 26: Milton Keynes Lightning (a)
Mar 27: Sheffield Steeldogs (H)
April 2: Raiders (a)
April 3: Milton Keynes Lightning (H)
Swindon Wildcats - 2nd, Pts: 51 (Max: 63)
Mar 19: Telford Tigers (H)
Mar 20: Bees IHC (a)
Mar 25: Basingstoke Bison (a)
Mar 26: Raiders (H)
April 1: Sheffield Steeldogs (a)
April 2: Peterborough Phantoms (H)
Leeds Knights - 3rd, Pts: 50 (Max: 62)
Mar 19: Bees (H)
Mar 20: Telford Tigers (a)
Mar 26: Peterborough Phantoms (H)
Mar 27: Bees (a)
April 2: Basingstoke Bison (a)
April 3: Sheffield Steeldogs (H)
Milton Keynes Lightning – 4th, Pts: 49 (Max: 61)
Mar 19: Sheffield Steeldogs (H)
Mar 20: Raiders (a)
Mar 26: Telford Tigers (H)
Mar 27: Peterborough Phantoms (a)
April 2: Bees (H)
April 3: Telford Tigers (a)
Sheffield Steeldogs – 5th, Pts: 48 (Max: 60)
Mar 19: Milton Keynes Lightning (a)
Mar 20: Peterborough Phantoms (a)
Mar 26: Bees (H)
Mar 27: Telford Tigers (a)
April1: Swindon Wildcats (H)
April 3: Leeds Knights (a)