Jared Cannonier faces a highly-favourited Gregory Rodrigues at the next UFC Fight Night 🥊📺🥊

UFC Fight Night returns this weekend with the #7 ranked Middleweight fighter Jared Cannonier taking on Gregory Rodrigues.

Also on the card, Calvin Kattar takes on Yossef Zalal and Rodolfo Viera takes on Andre Petrovski.

Here’s how to watch the card in the UK, how to sign up to UFC Fight Pass and when they next UFC show is taking place in the United Kingdom.

Cannonier, a former title challenger, is looking to reassert himself in the division, while Rodrigues, known for his knockout power and grappling skills, aims to secure the biggest win of his career.

With both fighters bringing an aggressive style, fans can expect a high-stakes battle that could shake up the middleweight rankings.

The card also features a stacked line-up of matchups, with rising contenders and seasoned veterans looking to make a statement. Whether it's explosive knockouts, slick submissions, or hard-fought decisions, this Fight Night promises action from start to finish.

But for those who want to follow along with the preliminary bouts taking place, here’s how you can sign up to UFC Fight Pass, the current betting odds for UFC Fight Night and the next five UFC events, including one coming to the UK in March 2025.

What is the card for UFC Fight Night: Cannonier v Rodrigues?

Jared Cannonier takes on Gregory Rodrigues as the main event of the next UFC Fight Night, taking place February 13 2025. | UFC/TKO Holdings

Currently, the next UFC Fight Night card is as follows (card, as always, subject to change):

Main Card:

Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (#7) v Gregory Rodrigues (NR)

Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (#10) v Youssef Zalal (NR)

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (NR) v Dylan Budka (NR)

Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfin (NR) v Nazim Sadykhov (NR)

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Viera (NR) v Andre Petroski (NR)

Featherweight Bout: Connor Matthews (NR) v Jose Delgado (NR)

Preliminaries:

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (#13) v Ketlen Souza (NR)

Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon (NR) v Kaue Fernandes (NR)

Flyweight Bout: Rafael Estevam (NR) v Jesus Aguilar (NR)

Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (NR) v Khaos Williams (NR)

Bantamweight Bout: Vince Morales (NR) v Elijah Smith (NR)

Heavyweight Bout: Don’tale Mayes (#15) v Valter Walker

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila (#12) v Jacqueline Cavalcanti (#13)

What are the current betting odds for the main card of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier v Rodrigues?

According to the UFC, the current main card matches have the following betting odds (as of February 11 2025). Favourites are in bold:

Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (+170) v Gregory Rodrigues (-205)

Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (+310) v Youssef Zalal (-395)

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (-278) v Dylan Budka (+255)

Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfin (-135) v Nazim Sadykhov (+114)

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Viera (-205) v Andre Petroski (+170)

Featherweight Bout: Connor Matthews (Evens) v Jose Delgado (Evens)

How can I watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier v Rodrigues in the UK?

Main Card

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier v Rodrigues, will be airing on TNT Sports 2 from 12am on Sunday February 16 2025.

Preliminary Card

Those wanting to watch the preliminary card before the main card can do so by streaming the fights through UFC Fight Pass.

How do I sign up for UFC Fight Pass?

To sign up for UFC Fight Pass in the UK, start by visiting the official website and clicking Sign Up at the top right of the homepage. Choose between a monthly or annual subscription plan, then create an account by entering your email, setting a password, and providing your payment details.

UFC Fight Pass costs £6.99 per month or billed annually at £71.99, which works out as around £5.99 per month instead.

Once your payment is processed, you’ll gain instant access to Fight Pass content on your chosen device, allowing you to start streaming right away.

UFC Fight Pass offers exclusive live events from around the world, including promotions like Cage Warriors, LFA and Invicta FC. Subscribers get early access to UFC prelims before they air on TNT Sports, along with a massive fight library featuring over 20,000 bouts from UFC history and other legendary organizations like PRIDE, Strikeforce and WEC.

The platform also includes original shows and documentaries such as UFC Chronicles and Fightlore, providing behind-the-scenes insights.

What are the next five UFC events coming up on the fight calendar?

There are two more UFC Fight Nights scheduled to take place before the next big UFC event - including the next UFC event to be held in the United Kingdom in March 2025.

Tickets to see the UFC’s return to the UK in March for UFC Fight Night: Edwards v Della Maddalena, are still available to purchase now through Ticketmaster in the UK.