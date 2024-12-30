This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Put that 2025 calendar to good use and start marking down your options for the UK festival season

The UK festival season for 2025 is starting to take shape already.

From Leeds and Reading to Kendal Calling and more, tickets and line-ups have already been confirmed for a number of 2025’s biggest festivals.

Here’s our guide to some of the biggest festivals taking place in the UK in 2025.

Struggling to decide which of the many UK festivals taking place in 2025 you think you should attend? Maybe we can offer some help.

Having spent the majority of the second half of 2024 looking at what is on the horizon in terms of music festivals next year, we can attest that there is a huge array of talent already announced for several events taking place - and many more announcements to come.

So be it Leeds and Reading Festival across August Bank Holiday weekend, or if you’re one of the lucky ones that managed to get a ticket to Glastonbury 2025, we’ve pulled together many of the UK’s biggest music festivals, when they’re taking place and who have been announced so far in one neat Christmas package.

All information provided is correct as of writing, but don’t be a stranger here either - we plan on updating this list as and when announcements for some of those “slow pokes” yet to reveal who is playing.

So hopefully, the hardest part is deciding where you’ll be spending your summer next year - will it be Southsea or will it be Donnington Park? Why not both?

The biggest UK festivals in 2025 - and who has been announced so far

All information updated and correct as of July 16 2025

Take a look at some of the biggest music festivals taking place in the United Kingdom throughout Summer and Autumn 2025. | Getty Images/Canva

All Points East 2025

Where is it: Victoria Park, London

When is it: August 22, 23 and 24 2025.

Who has been announced?: Barry Can't Swim, Confidence Man, Shygirl, Marlon Hoffstadt, DJ Heartstring, Interplanetary Criminal, SaluteChloe Caillet, Leon Vynehall, Pretty Girl, Atrip, RAYE,Tyla, Doechii, Jade, The Maccabees, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Cribs, Dry Cleaning, Nilüfer Yanya and The Murder Capital.

Are tickets on sale? Tickets are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster UK.

ArcTanGent 2025

Where is it: Fernhill Farm, Bristol

When is it: August 13, 14, 15 and 16 2025.

Who has been announced?: Karnivool, Melvins, Rolo Tomassi, Between the Buried and Me, Kylesa, We Lost the Sea, The Fall of Troy, Dvne, Adebisi Shank, Alpha Male Tea Party, Gost, Sugar Horse, Inter Arma, Kayo Dot, Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, Heave Blood & Die, Vessels, As Living Arrows, Burner, Boneflower, Chalk Hands, Drongo, Giant Walker, Maud the Moth, Meth, Ni, Papangu, Tayne

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are currently on sale through Dice.

The Big Feastival 2025

Where is it: Alex James’ Farm, The Cotswolds.

When is it: August 22 - 24 2025.

Who has been announced?: Nelly Furtado, Faithless, Alex James, The Wombats, Travis, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rizzle Kicks, Maximo Park, English Teacher

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets available through The Big Feastival website.

Boardmasters 2025

RAYE is set to perform at Boardmasters 2025 in Newquay next August. | AFP via Getty Images

Where is it: Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach, Newquay, Cornwall

When is it: August 6 - 10 2025

Who has been announced?: Raye, The Prodigy, Nelly Furtado, London Grammar, Maribou State, Wet Leg, Bou + B Live, 247 Bru-C, Franz Ferdinand, Hard Life, Interplanetary Criminal, Myles Smith,Ocean Alley, Salute, Afternoon Special Guests, Kaiser Chiefs, Rizzle Kicks, Natasha Bedingfield + Ahadadream, A Little Soundariella, Free Badger, Bakey, Basslayerz, Beth McCarthy, Bilanco, Bob Vylan, Crybaby, Dan Shake, Charlie Boon, Deadletter, Emily Makis ,Fat Dog, Gardna, Jazzy Joshua James, Luvcat, Lu.Re ,Newton Faulkner ,Oppidan, Orla Gartland, Paige Tomlinson, Paris Paloma, Sally C, Simone Storm, Mollison, Waze.

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are available to purchase through See Tickets.

Boomtown Fair: Chapter 4

Where is it: Matterly Estate, Hampshire

When is it: August 6 - 10 2025

Who has been announced?: Maribou State, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Nia Archives, Azealia Banks, Sean Paul

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are currently on sale through the Boomtown Fair website.

Camp Bestival Dorset 2025

Basement Jaxx are currently the only act announced for Camp Bestival Dorset 2025.

Where is it: Lulworth Castle, Dorset.

When is it: July 31 - August 3 2025.

Who has been announced?: Basement Jaxx, Tom Jones, Sugababes, The Zutons, David Rodigan

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster UK.

Campo Sancho 2025

Where is it: Walkern Hall, Hertfordshire.

When is it: July 25 - 27 2025

Who has been announced?: Optimo, Grace Sands, Aroop Roy, Tia Cousins and more.

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are currently on sale through the Campo Sancho website.

Creamfields 2025

Where is it: Daresbury Estate, Cheshire

When is it: August 21 - 24 2025

Who has been announced?: ANYMA, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Four Tet, Chase & Status

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster UK.

Doechii is set to perform at Bristol's Forwards Festival in August 2025. | Getty Images for The Recording A

Where is it: Clifton Downs, Bristol

When is it: August 23 and 24 2025

Who has been announced?: Doechii, Barry Can’t Swim, Jorja Smith, Ezra Collective and more

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are set to go on sale March 6 2025 through Forwards Festival’s website.

Godney Gathering 2025

Where is it: Garslade Farm, Godney, Somerset

When is it: July 18 and 19 2025

Who has been announced?: The Enemy, Lucy Spraggan, Dreadzone, The Beatles Dub Club, Finn Forster, The Leylines, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican and more.

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are currently available through the Godney Gathering website.

Green Man Festival 2025

Where is it: Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Usk Valley, Powys

When is it: August 14 - 17 2025

Who has been announced?: Kneecap, Wet Leg, Underworld, TV On The Radio, Wunderhorse, CMAT, Perfume Genius, English Teacher, Beth Gibbons, Yard Act and more.

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets have sold out (in the space of one hour.)

Hardwick Festival 2025

Where is it: Hardwick Hall, Sedgefield, County Durham

When is it: August 15 - 17 2025

Who has been announced?: Scissor Sisters, Pet Shop Boys, Olly Murs, Sam Ryder, Royston Club, Rianne Downey, and Charlie Floyd, The Lathums, Everything Everything and more

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets hare available now through the Hardwick Festival website

Kendal Calling 2025

Where is it: Lowther Deer Park, Lake District.

When is it: July 31 - August 3 2025

Who has been announced?: Courteeners, Fatboy Slim, The Prodigy, Kaiser Chiefs, The Wombats, Travis, The Last Dinner Party, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Skindred, Lottery Winners, The K's and more.

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are on sale now through Kendal Calling’s website.

Latitude Festival 2025

Where is it: Henham Park, Suffolk

When is it: July 24 - 27 2025.

Who has been announced?: Basement Jaxx, Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Sting, Elbow, Maribou State, Clean Bandit, Sigrid, Public Service Broadcasting.

Are tickets on sale? Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster UK.

Leeds and Reading Festival 2025

Chappell Roan will be among the headliners at next year's Leeds Festival.

Where is it: Bramham Park/Richfield Avenue

When is it: August 22 - 24 2025

Who has been announced?: Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, Hozier, Bring Me The Horizon, Enter Shikari, Limp Bizkit

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster UK.

Mucky Weekender 2025

Where is it: Vicarage Farm, Winchester

When is it: September 11 - 13 2025

Who has been announced? Groove Armada DJ Set, David Rodigan, Dub Pistols & Friends, The Orb, Phil Hartnoll (Orbital) DJ Set + Special Guests Fabio & Grooverider.

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets on sale now through Kaboodle.

Reggae Land 2025

Where is it: National Bowl, Milton Keynes

When is it: August 2 and 3 2025

Who has been announced?: Chronixx, Capleton, YG Marley, Don Letts, Steel Pulse, Morgan Heritage, Alpha Blondy, Marcia Griffiths and many more.

Are tickets on sale? Tickets are currently on sale through Skiddle.

Retrospective and Reminisce Festival 2025

Where is it: Sherdley Park, St. Helens

When is it: September 5 and 6 2025

Who has been announced?: Belinda Carlisle, Martin Kemp, Katrina (Katrina and The Waves) Go West, Tiffany, Roachford and more.

Are tickets on sale? Tickets are currently on sale through the Retrospective and Reminisce website (though Reminisce has sold out.)

Siren Bristol 2025

Where is it: Bristol Amphitheatre, Bristol

When is it: July 25 - 27 2025

Who has been announced?: Bloc Party, Sasha + Digweed, RUN All Day takeover and more.

Are tickets on sale? Tickets have currently sold out, but sign-ups are available for future ticket resales.

Splendour 2025

Where is it: Wollaton Park, Nottingham

When is it: July 19 and 20 2025

Who has been announced?: Bloc Party, Travis, Kaiser Chiefs, Jake Bugg, Clean Bandit, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and more.

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are on sale now through Splendour 2025’s website.

Where is it: Hill Farm, Oxfordshire

When is it: July 25 - 27 2025

Who has been announced?: Nothing But Thieves, Kasabian, Courteeners, Bloc Party, Blossoms, The Last Dinner Party, Franz Ferdinand and more.

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets available through Truck Festival’s website.

Uptown Festival London 2025

Where is it: Blackheath, London

When is it: July 27 2025

Who has been announced?: Culture Club, more TBA

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are on sale now through the Uptown London Festival website.

Victorious Festival 2025

Where is it: The Common and Castle Field, Southsea, Portsmouth

When is it: August 22 - 24 2025

Who has been announced?: Queens of the Stone Age, Michael Kiwanuka, Madness, Wunderhorse, The Mary Wallopers, Everything Everything, Vampire Weekend, Nelly Furtado, The Last Dinner Party, Travis, Shed Seven, Kings of Leon, Bloc Party, Gabrielle, The Reytons and more.

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are available through the Victorious Festival website.

Wilderness Festival 2025

Where is it: Cornbury Park, Charlbury, Oxfordshire

When is it: July 31 - August 3 2025

Who has been announced?: Supergrass, Orbital, Wet Leg, Basement Jaxx, Aurora, Air, Orbital, Jalen Ngonda, Annie Mac, Bear's Den, Bootleg Beatles, Gentleman's Dub Club, Gok Wan, Hinds and more.

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Y Not Festival 2025

Where is it: Mouldridge Lane, Pikehall, Matlock, Derbyshire

When is it: July 31 - August 3 2025

Who has been announced?: The Wombats, The Prodigy, Couteeners, Madness, Primal Scream, The Last Dinner Party, Franz Ferdinand, The Futureheads, The Slow Readers Club, The Subways and more

Are tickets on sale?: Tickets are currently available through Y Not Festival’s website/

Are you heading to any of the festivals that we’ve included on the list? Let us know what you’re looking forward to across the duration of the 2025 UK festival season by leaving a comment below.