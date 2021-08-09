Tokyo 2020: Huge congratulations to Leeds Olympic stars after huge Team GB success

From diving to athletics, the city’s best sporting stars have put in a stellar performance at the Olympics, bagging a slew of medals on the podium.

Great Britain won a total of 65 medals in this year’s Olympics, with 22 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze.

Leader of Leeds City Council, James Lewis, offered his congratulations to the athletes, and praised the clubs and facilities involved in their success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Britain's Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown Jessica Learmonth and Jonathan Brownlee on the podium with the gold medal for the Triathlon Mixed Relay at Odaiba Marine Park on the eighth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Councillor James Lewis said: “I would like to offer a huge congratulations to all the athletes that have represented the city of Leeds at the Olympics over the last fortnight.

“We have seen athletes that call Leeds their home excel in their sport across the games and they can all be very proud of their achievements and success of the last two weeks.

“A special mention must also go to everyone involved with all the clubs and facilities across Leeds, that have provided a fantastic foundation to the success of our athletes throughout their careers.”

"I also want to draw particular attention to the multitude of Gold medal winners, we have seen over the past few days; from Tom Piddock, Matty Lee, Jonny Brownlee, Jess Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee.

Leeds' Alex Bell congratulates Keely Hodgkinson after she wins silver in Women’s 800m Final during the Athletics at the Olympic Stadium

“It is a wonderful achievement to reach the pinnacle of their sports and a brilliant reward for their dedication and hard work.“

Traithlete Johnny Brownlee, from Bramhope, helped Team GB to gold in the inaugural mixed relay alongside Jessica Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee.

Leeds Beckett graduate Taylor-Brown, who trains at the Leeds Triathlon Centre, also overcame a puncture to win silver for Great Britain in the women's triathlon to win the silver medal.

Yee, 23, who is studying Sports and Exercise Science at Leeds Beckett, finished second in the men’s triathlon, in his Olympic Games debut.

Leeds' Matty Lee and partner Tom Daley celebrate winning gold in the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Leeds's own Tom Pidcock stormed to gold with a dominant ride in the men's Olympic mountain bike race - the first time Britain has won an Olympic mountain biking medal of any colour.

The 21-year-old can now add the Olympic mountain bike title to his already long and diverse list of accolades, having won world titles in cyclo-cross, road and mountain bike events at under-23 level.

Leeds diver Matty Lee won a gold medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform event, alongside his diving partner Tom Daley,

Keely Hodgkinson, a 19-year-old criminology student at Leeds Beckett, claimed a stunning 800 metres silver medal at the Olympics as the rising star smashed Kelly Holmes’ British record.

Pudsey and Bramley Athletics club runner Alex Bell also claimed a personal best of 1.55.66 minutes to come seventh in the race.

Ex Leeds Beckett student Emily Campbell, age 27, became the first british female weightlifter to win an Olympic medal with +87kg silver.

Leeds Beckett talent hub athlete Lizzie Bird missed out on a medal, but smashed her UK record after becoming GB's first ever female steeplechase finalist.

No plans have been formalised for an Olympic homecoming celebration in Leeds as of yet, the council confirmed.

Following the London 2012 games, a celebration was held in Millennium Square, and later in the year, the city held an Olympic and Paralympic homecoming event in Temple Newsam, as the Olympic torch arrived in West Yorkshire.

A post box was also painted gold in Horsforth to mark Alistair Brownlee's win in that year’s triathlon and boxer Nicola Adams also received a permanent gold post box outside Leeds Art Gallery.