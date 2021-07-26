Tokyo 2020: Leeds's own Tom Pidcock storms to mountain biking Olympic gold

Leeds's won Tom Pidcock celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the gold medal during the men's cross country mountain bike competition. PIC: PA

The 21-year-old started on the fourth row of the race but quickly got himself into the leading group and powered his way past the Swiss pair of Mathias Flueckiger and Nino Schurter to take control on the fourth of seven laps.

Flueckiger was the only man who could even remotely keep up as Pidcock kept the power down to win by 20 seconds, having time to snatch a Union Flag and hold it aloft as he crossed the line.

Pidcock adds the Olympic mountain bike title to his already long and diverse list of accolades, having won world titles in cyclo-cross, road and mountain bike events at under-23 level. This is Britain's first Olympic mountain biking medal of any colour.

David Valero Serrano won the battle for bronze, 34 seconds down, the distance to the chasing pack underlining Pidcock's dominance on the day.

Mathieu van der Poel, another of the pre-race favourites, pulled out after the fifth lap having crashed heavily early in the race.

