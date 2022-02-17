The Closing Ceremony is around the corner, with nations coming together to celebrate the two-week competition and the athletes who competed.

Along with the Closing Ceremony, four more events will also take place that day, including bobsleigh and cross-country skiing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russian Olympic Committee's Alina Kovaleva in action during their match against the Great Britain during day thirteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre in China. Photo: PA

Below is everything you need to know about the Closing Ceremony this weekend, and how you can watch it.

When are the Winter Olympics over?

The 2022 Winter Olympics end on Sunday 20 February.

When is the 2022 Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony begins at 8pm CST, meaning it will be shown from 12pm in the UK on Sunday 20 February.

Where is the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games will be held at Beijing’s National Stadium - also known as the Bird’s Nest.

How can I watch the Closing Ceremony?

The closing ceremony will be shown on BBC One at midday and will run until 2.30pm.

Highlights will also be shown on BBC Two at 7pm.

What sports will take place on the same day as the Closing Ceremony?

There are four events that will take place on Sunday - bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling and ice hockey.

The Closing Ceremony will then start at 12pm in the UK.

What happens during the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The ceremony includes a parade of flags representing all participating nations, starting with the founding country of Greece and ending with the host nation - China.

Medals from the final events from that day are usually presented to the winners during the Closing Ceremony.

The rest of the Olympians then march in a parade, and the Olympic flag is lowered.

The flag of the next host country of the Games is then raised alongside the flag of the current host, China, before being passed on in an exchange of flags.

The Games are finally closed during a speech by the International Olympic Committee President, alongside the extinguishing of the Olympic flame.

The Olympics come to an official end with a fireworks show.

When are the next Olympic Games?

The Summer and Winter Olympics will return to a traditional two-year cycle, starting with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The next Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy in 2026.