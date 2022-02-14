Documentary maker and producer Louis Theroux is back on our screens with his new docuseries deep diving into the far-right in America.

From content creators who promote far-right views to self-destructive performers, the series covers a plethora of modern day issues made prominent by the rise of social media and the internet.

Here is how you can watch Forbidden America with Louis Theroux.

When is Forbidden America on television?

The first episode of Louis Theroux's Forbidden America aired at 9pm yesterday (Sunday 13 February).

The next episodes will air weekly on Sundays at the same time.

The series is also available on the BBC iPlayer.

Where can I watch it?

How many episodes are there?

In total there are three episodes of Louis Theroux's Forbidden America.

The first episode, which aired on Sunday, followed far-right internet troll Anthime Gionet as well as self-dubbed political commentator Nicholas Fuentes.

The next instalment of the series is set to delve into the world of rap and hip-hop in America, with the finale exploring the porn industry as it grapples with its own Me Too movement.

How long is each instalment?

The three part docuseries will be separated into a trilogy of films, with each instalment lasting an hour.

It is not yet known if a second series is in production.

Where can I watch the trailer?

There isn't an official trailer however the production company, Mindhouse Productions, who made the series shared a clip from the first episode Extreme and Online.

You can watch the trailer on the Mindhouse Productions Twitter account.