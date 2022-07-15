The 21-year-old former Sheffield Steelers’ apprentice had already agreed terms to return for the 2022-23 season at Elland Road as far back as February.

But having seen head coach Ryan Aldridge eventually agree terms on a two-year deal of his own this summer, Brown hasn’t wasted any time in extending his own commitment to the NIHL National outfit.

Under Aldridge, Brown believes he can develop his game further as part of a team that he senses is capable of winning silverware soon.

“It was important for me to sign for the extra year because I need to develop and I believe I need a couple more years at least in this league to develop my game,” said Brown. “I can’t think of anybody better to play under in order to do that than Ryan.

“He made such a huge difference to my game after he came in last January. I played a lot more defensively, I was put on the PK which has not often happened to me and that really helped me a lot.

“I believe we can achieve big things with this team. Yes, I’ve got to set personal goals as well as team goals but it is about winning something as a team that means more to me - I want to win trophies and experience something special with these guys.”

Once Aldridge and team owner Steve Nell realised Brown was happy to commit his future to the organisation for longer, they were understandably happy to work something out with a player who led the league in scoring last season with a remarkable 146 points - including 75 goals - in just 66 games.

“When I spoke to Kieran at the end-of-season presentation I said if I come back I’d be coming for two years,” said Aldridge. “He said he’d like to be a part of that too, so as soon as I agreed my deal I made sure we got his done.

“He’s a massive player for us. The fans and people from the outside think that Kieran Brown is just somebody who can put the points on the board - but he is a competitor.

“He’s not happy when we lose, he wants to win and even with the amount of points he scored last year, it’s still about the team first for him.

“And when you’ve got a player that’s got the skill level and the production level he’s got and one who is also such a team guy too, he’s somebody that you understandably want to have around as long as possible.”

Brown is one of 12 players already in place for the 2022-23 season, with another new face expected to be unveiled next week.