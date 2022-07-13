The fact the 18-year-old is heading to Leeds Knights for the 2022-23 NIHL National campaign is much to do with two men. His netminder brother Tyler – one of a number of goaltenders to answer the distress flare sent out by the Knights when Sam Gospel was injured last season – and head coach Ryan Aldridge.

Both effectively sold West Yorkshire as the place to be for Perre, his already-strong relationship with the Knights’ boss no doubt proving the ultimate deciding factor.

Aldridge has known Perre since he was about five years old, their bond strengthened by years of the youngster being under the tutelage of the former Swindon Wildcats boss, including three years at the Okanagan Hockey Academy.

Bailey Perre was keen to continue his hockey career with Ryan Aldridge at Leeds Knights Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats.

“Ryan was a main driver in my decision to come to Leeds,” said Perre. “He has helped develop all areas of my game over the last few years.

“When Ryan spoke to me about the opportunity to play for him for another year I just couldn’t say no. I believe Ryan is one of the best coaches in the country and specifically one of the best at developing young talents.

“That’s why I knew I had to come to Leeds.”

While Perre will arrive in Leeds as, so far, the second youngest member of the Knights’ roster, he does have previous experience of playing at this level, hometown team Swindon icing him in four games last season.

BELIEVER: . Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge is confident 18-year-old defender Bailey Perre can be a success at NIHL National level. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Even though he impressed and developed with Bristol Pitbulls in NIHL One South – posting four points in 24 games – their elevation to the second tier was not enough to keep him there.

His willingness to forego home comforts down south in order to develop his career in unfamiliar surroundings is something to be applauded.

Aldridge acknowledges Perre still has plenty to learn once he gets to Leeds, but believes he has a player on his books who will raise the compete level of those around him in the Knights’ locker room.

“I’ve worked with him for about three years at Okanagan so he is somebody I know really well – probably from when he was about five years old, to be honest,” said Aldridge.

“He’s an all-round competitor and he’s going to ruffle the feathers of some of our own players, never mind the other teams, just by the way he competes.

“He’s a great kid, he’s team tough. He still needs to learn plenty of stuff still but he wants to learn and he just lives and breathes hockey and is exactly what we needed for that position.

“He’s obviously a young guy but his compete level is one of the main reasons I’m bringing him up, because I believe he’ll raise the compete level of our team overall, even though he’s a young kid.”

Aldridge said two other teams – most likely Swindon and Bristol – were also keen to sign Perre, but the youngster was set on making the move north.

“He’s someone I feel I can work with and turn into a quality player at this level,” he added. “He played a handful of games last year for Swindon and there were two other teams in our league wanted to have him but, luckily for us I believe, he chose to come here.

“It says a lot about the appeal of Leeds in that an 18-year-old lad is happy to step out of his comfort zone in order to join us. He really wanted to come to Leeds.”

And while Perre was indeed pretty much set on coming to Leeds, he admits additional insight from his older brother – who has signed for the Pitbulls for the 2022-23 season – confirmed he was making the right decision.