The former Great Britain Under-20 and Under-18 winger was a popular addition to the Knights roster last season after a two-way deal was agreed with Elite League outfit Manchester Storm.

Gulliver posted 24 points in just 29 appearances for Leeds, including 12 goals. He was most effective in the Autumn Cup when posting eight points - including five goals - in just four appearances. But while talks were held about Gulliver potentially returning to Leeds in some capacity for 2022-23, the 22-year-old will instead line-up for NIHL National rivals Raiders IHC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HEADING HOME: Harry Gulliver - pictured in action for Leeds Knights last season - will play for NIHL National rivals Raiders IHC in 2022-23. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He has opted against another season in the UK top-flight with Manchester and is returning to his boyhood club on a full-time basis, the place where he first took his steps as a junior.

It is an impressive capture by Raiders’ head coach Sean Easton, who will be aiming to ensure his team avoids a second successive bottom-place finish.

“I really enjoyed my time in Leeds,” said Gulliver. “They gave me a big opportunity last season and playing there helped my game a lot.

“To go to the Elite League, too, was always a huge passion. I stayed for the season and although Manchester wanted me to return, my life commitments are now here.

Harry Gulliver celebrates scoring for Leeds Knights against Sheffield Steeldogs in the Autumn Cup semi-final second leg at Elland Road Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It’s been a tough decision to make all round, but it is the right one for me. I am so grateful I had the opportunity to play at such a great level. I also loved my time in Leeds.”

Gulliver spent three-and-a-half seasons in North America, his time with Utah’s Ogden Mustangs in the Western States Hockey League brought to an early end in 2019-20 season by the global pandemic. It meant a return to the UK where he was eventually snapped up by Storm last summer.

“Playing in America really changed my game - quick decision-making while keeping your skillset and understanding the game,” Gulliver told the Raiders website. “I learned so much from the coaches there and to be on the ice training at every opportunity makes a huge difference.

“I hope our team is aiming to get to Coventry for the play-offs. I’ve joined Romford to win and I want the fans to feel that too. This club deserves that and so do the fans.