RYAN ALDRIDGE believes Sam Gospel enjoyed his best-ever season during the 2024-25 double-winning campaign.

There was never going to be any need for arm-twisting on either side when it came to agreeing a new deal at Leeds Knights – aligned so closely as club and player clearly are in their joint aims.

Gospel, who the Knights announced on Friday had signed a new one-year deal, has long enjoyed the status of being NIHL National’s No 1 netminder and again led the way between the pipes as Leeds recorded enjoyed a league and Cup double.

Treble hopes disappeared in an overtime defeat to league runners-up Milton Keynes Lightning in the play-off semi-finals, but 2024-25 was still a hugely successful campaign.

“For me, I think this year is the best year of his career, since I’ve known him anyway,” said Aldridge.

“At the start of the season, we had conversations about him maybe not being himself and he turned it around and he has been a massive part of our team and our success.

"Over the last two-three years, I feel he has really matured in terms of his playing style and his game.

LEAD ROLE: Sam Gospel once again produced the goods for Leeds Knights during the 2024-25 NIHL National season. Picture:Kev Bland/Knights Media.

“He used to get frustrated with things at times, with things that happened that were out of his control but I think he has really calmed down in that respect.

"It goes without saying that he gives us a chance to win every game and there is no way we would have achieved what we have without him.

"He allows the guys in front of him to play with confidence, knowing he is behind them.”