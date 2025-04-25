Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CONTRARY to popular belief - or at least the off-season rumour-mongers - Sam Gospel is going nowhere.

It would take something pretty special to drag the 31-year-old away from Leeds Knights, with NIHL National’s No 1 goaltender in no hurry to take his career anywhere.

And, frankly, why would he?

Three years have brought five trophies to Leeds, with Gospel playing an integral part in each and every one of them.

For the second season running he helped the Knights forge the meanest defence in the second tier, while again he topped all the goalie stats - both in terms of save percentage and Goals Against Average.

The Knights’ first-ever signing back in 2021 just days after owner Steve Nell was revealed as the man taking the Leeds franchise forward, Gospel has long considered ‘The Castle’ to be his home - and he takes pride in defending it.

“It means a lot having been here from the beginning,” said Nottingham-born Gospel after agreeing a new one-year deal. “It’s almost like a badge of honour for me.

“I’ve played on a lot of different teams in my career and, aside from Nottingham, it is definitely the only place where I have settled and felt able to call ‘home’.

SETTING THE BAR: Leeds Knights' Sam Gospel once again led the way for netminders in NIHL National, helping his team to a third straight league title and a first-ever National Cup. Picture: Kev Bland/Knights Media.

“And that is hugely important to me, it’s a big part of my life. I’ve been fortunate enough to see how much the club has grown and be a part of all the success we have had so far.

“This team, the rink - has got a special place in my heart.

“It is special to me because we’ve been through a lot - uncertainty, excitement, loss. As an organisation, what we’ve accomplished in the last three years - and also before that - has been incredible.

“I am extremely happy here and I wear the jersey with pride.”

PRIMED AND READY: Leeds Knights' Sam Gospel. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

Having helped the Knights to a league and Cup double in 2024-25 - their treble hopes dashed by a play-off semi-final defeat against eventual winners Milton Keynes Lightning - Gospel is ready for the challenge of the Knights maintaining their run of success under head coach Ryan Aldridge.

“When you’re winning, you set the bar and then every time you set the bar, other teams want to go past that bar,” added Gospel. “It’s great that we’ve been able to keep raising the bar and it has obviously driven all the other teams on.

“This last season was incredibly tough, by a country mile and it will probably get even harder next season.”