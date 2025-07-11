Leeds Knights and how coach Ryan Aldridge's patient approach paid off over latest signing Arturs Mickevics

Phil Harrison
By Phil Harrison

Sports Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 19:06 BST
EARLIER this summer, Leeds Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge feared he had missed out on signing forward Arturs Mickevics. Ultimately, though, his patience paid off.

Conversations with the Latvian-born forward started just before the end of the 2024-25 season, with the 34-year-old left-hander’s latest stint in France’s top tier Ligue Magnus about to come to an end.

Mickevics, from Talsi, had offers elsewhere in Europe but saw his future in West Yorkshire.

“He was looking for an opportunity in the UK and he liked the look of us and what we were about,” said Aldridge, who now has just one of his four import slots left to fill.

“Halfway through the summer, though, I felt he was probably still going to play at a higher level elsewhere in Europe, because he did have other options.

“But we had another conversation and he decided his future was with us and we’re pretty excited to have a player of his calibre in the line-up.”

