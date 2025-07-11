LEEDS KNIGHTS will begin the defence of their third straight NIHL National league title on home ice - hosting Telford Tigers on Saturday, September 20.

They complete the opening weekend of the 2025-26 season with a trip to Peterborough Phantoms.

Their first meeting against Milton Keynes Lightning - runners-up for the past two seasons arrives on Saturday, October 11 on the road.

CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights will bid for a fourth NIHL National title in 2025-26. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

The first Yorkshire derby sees them travel to Sheffield Steeldogs on Friday, October 17, with a first encounter against Hull Seahawks on home ice on Thursday, October 30.

Boxing Day brings another meeting with Hull, this time on the road, while the now traditional New Year's Eve clash in South Yorkshire against the Steeldogs is also scheduled.

The Knights end their regular season campaign on home ice against Peterborough on Sunday, March 22.

Leeds Knights 2025-26 fixtures (League unless otherwise stated):

September

Sat 20: Telford Tigers (H) Lge/Cup 18:30

Sun 21: Peterborough (A) Lge/Cup 17:30

Sat 27: Bristol Pitbulls (A) 19:00

Sun 28: Bristol Pitbulls (H) Lge/Cup 17:15

October

Sat 4: Romford Raiders (A) Lge/Cup 17:15

Sun 5: Romford Raiders (H) 17:15

Sat 11: MK Lightning (A) 19:00

Sun 12: Solway Sharks (H) 17:15

Fri 17: Sheffield Steeldogs (A) 19:30

Sun 19: MK Lightning (H) Lge/Cup 17:15

Fri 24: Solway Sharks (A) Lge/Cup 19:30

Sun 26: Sheffield Steeldogs (H) Lge/Cup 17:15

Thu 30: Hull Seahawks (H) Lge/Cup 19:30

November

Sat 1: Telford Tigers (H) 18:30

Sun 2: Telford Tigers (A) 18:00

Sun 9: Basingstoke Bison (H) 17:15

Sat 15: Peterborough (H) 18:30

Sun 16: Hull Seahawks (A) 17:30

Sat 22: Swindon Wildcats (A) Lge/Cup 18:30

Sun 23: MK Lightning (H) 17:15

Sat 29: Romford Raiders (H) 18:30

Sun 30: Basingstoke Bison (A) Lge/Cup 17:15

December

Sun 7: Solway Sharks (H) 17:15

Sat 13: MK Lightning (A) 19:00

Sun 14: Swindon Wildcats (H) 17:15

Sat 20: Solway Sharks (A) 19:00

Sun 21: Hull Seahawks (H) 17:15

Fri 26: Hull Seahawks (A) 16:00

Sat 27: Sheffield Steeldogs (H) 18:30

Wed 31: Sheffield Steeldogs (A) 13.00

January

Sat 3: Swindon Wildcats (A) 18:30

Sun 4: Basingstoke Bison (H) 17:15

Sat 10: Peterborough Phantoms (H) 18:30

Sat 17: Bristol Pitbulls (A) 19:00

Sun 18: Bristol Pitbulls (H) 17:15

Sat 24: Telford Tigers (H) 18:30

Sun 25: Peterborough Phantoms (A) 17:30

Sat 31: MK Lightning (A) 19:00

February

Sun 1: MK Lightning (H) 17:15

Fri 6: Swindon Wildcats (H) 19:30

Sun 8: Peterborough (A) 17:30

Sat 14: Sheffield Steeldogs (A) 19:00

Sun 15: Romford Raiders (A) 17:15

Wed 18: Hull Seahawks (A) 19:30

Fri 20: Hull Seahawks (H) 19:30

Sat 21: Solway (A) 19:00

Sat 28: Basingstoke Bison (A) 18:30

March

Sun 1: Basingstoke Bison (H) 17:15

Sat 7: Swindon Wildcats (A) 18:30

Sun 8: Sheffield Steeldogs (H) 17:15

Sat 14: Romford Raiders (H) 18:30

Sun 15: Telford Tigers (A) 18:00

Sat 21: Bristol Pitbulls (A) 19:00

Sun 22: Peterborough Phantoms (H) 17:15