Leeds fighter Josh Warrington will take to the ring in his home county of Yorkshire as Sheffield hosts this week’s super featherweight world title fight.

The weigh-ins are complete and it's just over 24 hours until the eyes of the boxing world fall on Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood this Saturday night. The British duo will come to blows in Sheffield and do battle for the WBA super featherweight world title. Current champion Wood is favourite for the bout but underdog Warrington goes into the fight confident in his chances.

Leeds-born Warrington walked into a packed Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield for the weigh-in with a Leeds United scarf over his mouth as he whipped up a frenzy from supporters in attendance. The star said: "We live for these moments. I've [won world titles] arguably against better fighters. So first time for Leigh really, taking him to somewhere he's not been before."

Wood said: "This is a fight I've wanted for five years. Full circle, I am defending my world title against Josh in arguably the biggest British fight around. It's going to be a special night."

Saturday will be Warrington's first fight since losing his IBF featherweight title against Luis Alberto Lopez last December. Victory against Wood would make the Leeds Warrior a three-time world champion this weekend. Wood arrives in better form after beating Mauricio Lara in May to get back from being knocked out by the Mexican in February.

Where and when does the Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington fight take place?

The battle for the WBA super featherweight world title will take place at the 12,500-capacity Sheffield Utilta Arena on Saturday, October 7.

The action is set to get started from 7 pm with the main event scheduled to begin with the ringwalks at 10 pm, although that could be delayed depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Sheffield was selected as a neutral and fair venue for the Leeds and Nottingham fighters with an equal amount of tickets going to each set of fans.

Are there still tickets available for the Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington fight in Sheffield?

Any boxing fans wanting to watch the big fight in person aren't too late to secure a seat at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield. There is still a good availability of tickets available on Ticketmaster with just over 24 hours until the action begins.

The cheapest tickets available come in at £69.50 each with a view furthest away from the ring. There are seats available across the arena with different views, the most expensive of those still available are £339.50.

Can I watch Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington on TV?

Josh Warrington takes on Leigh Wood this weekend (Image: Getty Images)