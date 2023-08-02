Leeds news you can trust since 1890
47 famous Leeds United fans ranked by net worth including £82m Hollywood mega star - gallery

It’s a nervy few days wait before the start of the Championship season and these famous faces will be hoping for three points come Saturday.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The time for preparations is over as Leeds United prepare to kick off their Championship campaign with the visit of Cardiff City on Saturday.

A new manager in Daniel Farke is reason for optimism thanks to the boss' previous success in the second division with Norwich City and Whites fans will be expecting a return to the Premier League straight away.

Some of those supporters rooting for a bounce back to the big time are household names in Hollywood stars, chart toppers and TV presenters.

Ahead of the new season, the Yorkshire Evening Post looks at 47 of Leeds United's most famous fans, ranked by their mega net worth.

