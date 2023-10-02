Leeds news you can trust since 1890
45 famous Leeds United fans ranked by net worth from Hollywood to Spice Girls and Olympians

Leeds United is a huge club and it’s no surprise that some well-known famous faces choose to follow the Whites through the highs and lows.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 18:13 BST

There are few clubs in the UK with a more revered footballing reputation than Leeds United thanks to the club's history and unwavering fanbase. Elland Road is one of the world's most iconic football stadiums and has hosted some famous clashes over the years since it opened its doors in 1919.

In more modern history, it's been a trickier time for Leeds United with the side falling between the leagues and suffering relegation last year. However, the Whites' notoriety remains and Leeds United has attracted love from a number of famous faces across disciplines from Hollywood to sportspeople and singers.

The YEP takes a whistlestop tour around 45 famous Leeds United fans, ranked according to their reported net worth online.

Reported net worth - £1 million

1. Rune Temte - Actor

Reported net worth - £1 million Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

2. Jack P Shepherd, Actor

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

3. Mike Bushell, Presenter

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

4. Jonathan Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

