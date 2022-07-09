The 20-year-old Belfast-born defenceman became the latest addition to Ryan Aldridge’s roster for the 2022-23 NIHL National campaign earlier this week.

He had put himself in position to be considered by the Knights’ head coach after attending the team’s Talent Identification Trial at Elland Road in late May.

Josh Hodgkinson is keen to make his mark at NIHL National level with Leeds Knights Picture: Luke McCallum.

Aldridge recalled being impressed by Hodgkinson from a tournament in Swindon several years earlier and was hoping to see more of the same when the left-hander stepped out on the ice in Leeds.

Clearly he was, as he subsequently offered the ambitious D-man a two-year deal.

But Aldridge wasn’t the only face Hodgkinson recognised on that Sunday afternoon in Leeds, as he quickly found himself catching up with former Great Britain Under-18 team-mates Kieran Brown and Jordan Griffin, both present at the trial along with a number of other Knights’ players to help Aldridge gauge the quality of those hoping to catch his eye.

For Hodgkinson, Griffin and Brown it proved a memorable trip to the World Championships Division 2A tournament in Estonia back in April 2018, winning gold and the accompanying promotion under Under-18s head coach and GB legend, Tony Hand.

TALENT SPOTTER: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge (far right) with the players who attended the team's Talent Ideintification Trial on May 29. Picture courtesy of Ryan Whitford/Knights Media.

There were others on that GB roster with Leeds connections. Defenceman Ben Solder – who proved such a success for the Knights last season on a two-way deal from Manchester Storm – was one, while Scottish-born forward Caly Robertson – who Leeds fans will remember from the short stint he had playing with the Chiefs in 2019-20 – was another. He will return to Elland Road next season after signing for Bristol Pitbulls.

While Hodgkinson had already taken the initial step of putting himself in the frame for a roster spot in Leeds, his decision was made easier after talking to Brown and Griffin.

HELLO AGAIN: Kieran Brown played alongside new Leeds Knights defenceman Josh Hodgkinson for GB Under-18s when winning gold at the World Championships Division 2A back in 2018. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Kieran spoke to me in depth about the city and how Leeds is such a great place,” said Hodgkinson. “When I was over I had a bit of time to go and have a look around. Kieran was saying the team expects to be competitive this season and also that they are well looked after, that it was a great organisation. It just convinced me even more to want to make the move over.

“I spoke with both Kieran and Jordan on the day of the trial – I didn’t tell them I was coming over but once I got on the ice, I was chatting away with them, which was great.

“Because I knew them from GB, I was already following them on social media and I could see how things were building in Leeds, with all the fans posting about the Knights and the success they were having. So when I saw they were holding an open trial, I just thought that was a great opportunity for me.”

While Hodgkinson has spent the majority of his career coming through the Belfast Giants junior system and up into their Scottish National League team, he is keen to sample living and playing away from home again – particularly at a higher level.

FAMILIAR FACE: Leeds Knights' defenceman Jordan Griffin played alongside Josh Hodgkinson for GB Under-18s when winning gold at the IIHF World Championships Division 2A tournament back in 2018. Picture: Andy Bourke/ Podium Printss

His one taste of living in new surroundings came during the 2017-18 season – a few months after winning his gold medal in Tallinn – his desire to develop his game taking him all the way to Minnesota to play for New Ulm Steel in the North American 3 Junior Hockey League.

Leeds is certainly a lot closer to home than North America but, regardless, he is looking forward to his new life off the ice as much as he is on it.

“It was a great experience living and playing away from home and building the fundamentals,” said Hodgkinson. “I was playing with and against guys who grew up with skates on their feet.

“I was over there at a young age and it was nice to be playing with older guys. It was a lot more physical and so the quickness of your game definitely picks up, as well as your awareness.

“Living away from home again is something I’m really looking forward to.

“I want my development to continue in Leeds and British ice hockey isn’t really developing [homegrown] players in the Elite League right now.

“With Leeds, I feel I am moving into a league that is more beneficial to British players, giving us the exposure that we need in order to develop our game.