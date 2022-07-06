Imagine his delight, then, when he came across a prime candidate to take up a spot on his roster for the 2022-23 NIHL National season.

While working as head coach at Okanagan Hockey Academy, Aldridge first spotted defenceman Josh Hodgkinson when he was playing for Scotland Under-17s in a tournament in Swindon back in 2017-18.

The name stuck but their paths didn’t cross purposefully again, the Belfast-born blue liner taking himself off to the USA for a season to play in the North American 3 Junior Hockey League for New Ulm Steel in Minnesota. Since the Covid-enforced break, he has iced with the Belfast Giants’ SNL team.

Josh Hodgkinson has signed a two-year deal with Leeds Knights. Picture kindly supplied by Luke McAllum.

When Aldridge scanned the list of those players who had applied to attend the trial at Leeds on June 4, Hodgkinson’s name leapt out.

Sure enough, after watching him for a few seconds, Aldridge knew he was on to something.

A week or so later, the two had agreed on a two-year deal for the 20-year-old who, since the age of four, has spent all but that one season in North America within the Giants junior system.

“I couldn’t initially put a face to the name, I just remembered him and how much he’d impressed me,” explained Aldridge.

Josh Hodgkinson (centre) is keen to test himself at a higher level. Picture kindly supplied by Luke McAllum.

“I rang him beforehand to make sure he was definitely coming and as soon as he stepped on the ice and took a few strides I knew exactly who he was from that tournament we played in Swindon a few years ago.

“And I basically knew straight away that I’d end up having him because I liked him in Swindon and then watching him skate in that session, he was showing everything I like in a D-man.

“I’m excited to have the chance to work with him on a long-term basis, which is why I offered him a two-year deal. It was a really nice surprise from that trial because it wasn’t as if we were necessarily expecting to get anyone for this season.

“It was just a case of seeing what was around and see if we might spot players for a bit further down the line - if a player turned up for this season, it would be a bonus.”

Josh Hodgkinson, in actgion for Belfast Giants' SNL team. Picture kindly supplied by Luke McAllum

Since returning from his season in Minnesota, Hodgkinson has been frustrated in his wish to play at a higher level, but gained valuable ice time in the SNL alongside the likes of Mack Stewart and Carter Hamill, two teenage forwards who played a handful of games for the Knights last season under former head coach Dave Whistle.

He spoke to a number of English teams, including others in the second tier, but there was a lack of interest. Aldridge thinks those teams will come to regret their decision.

“I think it will shock a few teams,” added Aldridge. “I think he spoke to a few teams but because of where he’d been playing a few teams had written him off and I think they’ll be quite upset when they see him play.

“He’ll be a bit of an unknown quantity for fans, players and coaches at this level. But I like his game a lot - he moves his feet well, he joins the rush, he shoots the puck well and he skates really well. Also, he’s a left-handed British defenceman which, as everyone knows, are very hard to find.”

Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge Picture: Bruce Rollinson

As for Hodgkinson, he’s excited about the opportunity handed to him by Aldridge and for the faith the Leeds coach has shown in him with a two-year deal.