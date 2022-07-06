That belief in his abilities is borne out in the form of a two-year deal for the 20-year-old defenceman from Northern Ireland, a clear sign that Aldridge sees the left-hander as someone he can work with and improve.

It will be the second time Hodgkinson has stepped outside the province to further his career, his previous experience taking him all the way to Minnesota where he played for New Ulm Steel in the North American 3 Junior Hockey League.

And while his latest adventure will be a lot closer to home, Hodgkinson is keen to make the step up and prove he is capable of competing at NIHL National level.

Josh Hodgkinson

“Ryan knows what I’m capable of and it’s up to me to put it into practice out on the ice,” said Hodgkinson, who spent last season with the Belfast Giants’ SNL team, playing alongside Mack Stewart and Carter Hamill, both of who iced for the Knights under former head coach Dave Whistle last season.

“I’m very excited. I’m going over to a team where everyone is going to give 100 per cent commitment, everyone wants the same reward, everyone wants to win and bring home a bit of silverware.

“When I saw they were holding an open trial in leeds I thought that was a great opportunity for me and when I went down there, I spoke with Ryan and right away he seemed pretty pleased with what he saw and we started talking for a few days or so and I was kind of quickly set on coming over there.

“I know what I expect from myself and Ryan knows what I have to offer and so I don’t expect to go out there and not do what I know I can. I’m looking forward to working with Ryan. He’s a well-established coach and I’m keen to learn off him.”

Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge.

Aldridge had first been impressed with Hodgkinson five years ago in a tournament at Swindon, but didn’t come across him again until the youngster turned up at the Knights’ Talent Identification Trial in Leeds last month. It wasn’t long before he realised he had a potential candidate for the 2022-23 campaign.

“That’s why I’ve signed him for two years because I want to invest in him this year and then I don’t want him to go somewhere else the year after,” he said. “But just having a good left-handed British defenceman around for two years will be great.

“Of course if he looks to try and move up another level we’ll obviously try and help him get there. He’s definitely got the potential with the way he plays the game.