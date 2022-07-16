For many, the announcement that the 21-year-old winger is now tied down for at least two more years at Elland Road – the same as head coach Ryan Aldridge – is an important statement.

Of course a lot can happen in that time, circumstances do change but, for now, Knights’ fans can rest easy that one of their team’s most prized assets is going nowhere fast – other than towards the opposition net.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ALL-ROUNDER: Kieran Brown believes he can develop a better all-round game under Ryan Aldridge at Leeds Knights. Picture: James Hardisty

As soon as Aldridge agreed terms with team owner Steve Nell on a deal that keeps him at the organisation until the summer of 2024 at least and which will shortly see his family relocate to West Yorkshire, it was the kind of commitment former Bradford Bulldogs junior Brown was looking for.

Leeds had already moved quickly to ensure Brown would return for the 2022-23 season by announcing a one-year deal for him as early as February this year, some way before the campaign which saw him finish as NIHL National’s top points-scorer had concluded.

Once the idea of him extending that deal for a further 12 months was first floated, both sides were equally keen to make it happen.

Some observers feel Brown is wasted in the second-tier and that he should be testing himself in the Elite League, or an equivalent level further afield.

Kieran Brown celebrates scoring against former team Sheffield Steeldogs with leeds Knights' team-mate Ben Solder. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

There is still plenty of time for that.

For now, he is – perhaps most importantly after a frustrating few years – enjoying his hockey and relishing the opportunity to develop his all-round game further under Aldridge. Last season, Brown was an ever-present for the Knights, thriving in what was essentially his first full season icing for just the one team since turning 16.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Leeds Knights' Kieran Brown led NIHL National in scoring last season - posting 146 points, including 75 goals, from just 66 games. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

There were no doubt injuries, niggles and minor illness along the way, but nothing bad enough to keep him off the ice.

Prior to 2021-22, there were long nights on the Steelers’ bench – something Brown always accepted was part of his development in South Yorkshire – and two-way stints here, there and everywhere, including Blackburn, Sutton and Sheffield Steeldogs.

Covid and the subsequent behind-closed-doors tournaments only served to fuel the desire further for Brown to make it count when hockey returned last September.

He certainly did that, posting a league-leading 146 points – including 75 goals – from just 66 appearances.

Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Many people will expect similar returns next time out, and while that is highly likely, Brown is more concerned with team success – something he believes can be achieved under the guidance of Aldridge.

“That was one of the main reasons why I’ve signed back for two years because Ryan’s the perfect coach for me, both on and off the ice,” said Brown.

“Ever since he arrived, he has been pushing for me to become a better, all-round player and I feel like the defensive side of my game has come on.

“I’d never really played on the penalty kill before at this level, so being given the chance to do that has been great – it’s been a challenge for me as a player to show that I can play that kind of game. He’s made such a big difference.”

Aldridge has built his reputation as a coach in recent years by being able to develop and get the best out of younger players, his nine years at Okanagan Hockey Academy in his hometown of Swindon testament to that.

He believes having Brown on board for at least two more years – as is prized No1 goaltender Sam Gospel – is an important move by the organisation, proving its wish to look beyond just the next season.