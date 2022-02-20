'Wrong call' - Leeds United fans divided in opinion on Marcelo Bielsa's starting line up for Man Utd clash as Raphinha is benched
Leeds United set up to play Manchester United at Elland Road with Adam Forshaw replacing Raphinha in Marcelo Bielsa's starting line up. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@Liam_lightowler: Quality line up. Give it your all lads.
@lufcoli_: So, he wants us to lose the derby I see.
@lufcbil: You’ve got to be joking.
@Lewiskershaw18: Wouldn’t change a thing, perfect team for today.
@LUFCgrace: When we say ‘try something new’ I’m sure most people aren’t referring to dropping Raph.
@AndrewFirth21: Bielsa is losing it…..our best player is benched.
@Callum_Pears: Raphinha has been awful the last few games, doesn’t deserve to start.
@Dylanxlufcx: If Rapha isn’t fully fit I'm happy with that. Rodrigo in his best position. 2 defensive players giving Klich licence to go forward. Strongest CB partnership. COME ON LEEDS!
@GillardGlyn: To be fair, Raphinha has been poor for the last 2 games.
@Seanrh11: Is he winding us up.
@JonnyMann8: Raph as impact late on could be useful, he's been pants of late. This is a fair more midfield strong side, I'm actually pleased with it.
@Bielsa_b: Ah well no Rapha? Rodrigo upfront... glad to see Forshaw though, and having 2 centre mids.
@Ronaallleeds: Hahaha oh dear oh dear! Talk about take the wind out of our sails before huge game.
@RobbieT7: Raph’s looked disinterested last couple of games…. But what a player to bring off the bench!
@ChrisHall84: Wrong call. Raphina won’t hang about to stay on the bench. Massive mistake. Hope I’m proved wrong!
@Bigfmjimmy: That's a very good team, it's clear he doesn't want to get over run in midfield and he's gone for the more defensively sound Harrison over Raphinha. Also finally playing our Spain International striker upfront . We'll no doubt see Ralph at some stage but this is a smart start.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.