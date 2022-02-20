Leeds United CEO issues Elland Road warning ahead of Manchester United visit

The 2pm kick-off will mark the first clash between the Whites and their fierce rivals in front of fans at LS11 in over 18 years.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes the atmosphere will be 'precious to witness' and Kinnear hopes it will play to the home side's advantage.

"Elland Road could have sold out many times over, such is the draw of this storied fixture," he wrote in his programme notes for today's game.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Today's match is the clear highlight and an opportunity to banish the memories of the humbling we were subjected to on the opening day of the season in the reverse fixture. We can expect Marcelo to attempt to ensure Leeds United are not timorous, are the primary protagonist and seize the attacking initiative, as he does in every game.

"As ever the Elland Road crowd will play a huge part and if we can recreate the cauldron of support that we have enjoyed for our most important fixtures under Marcelo's reign, I am confident it will be the deciding factor."

Kinnear has, however, urged supporters to ensure the post-game discussion reflects positively on the atmosphere and the conduct inside the ground.

"While the hostility of Elland Road is a definite competitive advantage we would all encourage, let's not mistake it for unsavoury and illegal behaviour that could mar our reputation and is not befitting of our great club or city," he said.

HOSTILE WELCOME - Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear wants Elland Road to be a cauldron for the visit of Manchester United but has warned against 'unsavoury and illegal' behaviour. Pic: Getty