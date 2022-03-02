Jesse Marsch makes promise to Whites fans

Jesse Marsch has told Leeds United fans to expect fun times in his tenure as Whites boss.

The American took charge of the West Yorkshire side on Monday following the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been tasked with securing United's Premier League status for next season.

Leeds are currently two points clear of the drop zone, and teams below have games in hand to play.

Amid the anxiety, Marsch has assured fans that there are good times ahead.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: Odd Andersen.

"Over time I have found that I have always had an incredibly passionate and well connected relationship with the fan bases everywhere I have gone," Marsch said.

"Football culture for me is the best part of being a manager.

"It's working with the team and trying to get the team to represent everything that you know that they can be and you want them to be and then what that means to be a club and perform for your fans and now have a strong identity with what the community is.

"I will work towards that every day and I know that our players have already shown that in spades so it will be fun.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche shakes hands with former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Nigel French.

"It will be difficult and there will be a lot to manage but I know we will have fun."

Premier League manager defends Marcelo Bielsa

Sean Dyche has praised Marcelo Bielsa and acknowledged the influence of factors outside of the outgoing manager's control in Leeds' recent results.

Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson. Pic: Cameron Smith.

Bielsa was sacked on Sunday less than 24 hours after Tottenham Hotspur inflicted a 4-0 home defeat on his side.

The Whites haven't won a league game in six weeks and, having taken one point from the last available 18, sit dangerously close to the drop zone.

Dyche says that we should not underestimate the significance of the spate of injuries to Bielsa's key players in United's difficult season, which has told an entirely different story from Leeds' 9th-placed finish in their maiden season in the Premier League last year.

"You have to remember the same guy getting lauded all last season and virtually this season, not by himself it must be said, by people on the outside of the camp," Dyche said.

"I think he has just been doing what he does, he believes in it, he sticks by it and they have had a lot of trouble this season.

"All of us have and I am not going to cry for others.

"We have had our fair share of trouble with injuries and Covid and they have as well and it's very difficult.

"When that kicks in, unless you are the real super power, clubs who have 20 plus international players, it's difficult."

Whites receive transfer boost

Brennan Johnson is 'in no rush' to sign a new contract with Nottingham Forest, according to Football Insider.

The Wales international was the subject of much attention this January transfer window, with Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham all joining Leeds in pursuit of his services.

Aged 20, Johnson has been among the first name on Steve Cooper's teamsheet this season, scoring 11 and assisting five for Forest across all competitions.

With his current deal due to run out next summer, the youngster is reportedly waiting on summer bids before committing his future to the Midlands side.