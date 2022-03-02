The FA Cup has taken centre stage this midweek but their is a full card of Premier League action lined up for this weekend.

New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch will take charge of his first game on Saturday as they kick off the action away to Leicester City.

The Foxes did United a favour last night as they beat Burnley 2-0, keeping the Clarets two points behind them in the league table.

Marsch addressed the Elland Road faithful for the first time yesterday, telling LUTV: “I have a lot to prove to our fanbase, that I am the right guy to follow such a hero like Marcelo Bielsa.

“But I think the key is that when they see the team play and if the team plays with passion and they play with heart and they give everything they have and they show that they are also intelligent and clear with the playing model and they are aggressive, then I think normally the fans will tolerate the coach, even if they don’t like his accent or if he is not as popular as the previous coach.

“Over time I have found that I have always had an incredibly passionate and well connected relationship with the fan bases everywhere I have gone.

“Football culture for me is the best part of being a manager.”

Ahead of the weekend’s action, there are plenty of transfer stories doing the rounds in the news and here are Wednesday’s Premier League headlines:

