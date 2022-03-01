Cameron Toshack: Who is the Welsh coach Leeds United have appointed to assist Jesse Marsch?

The Whites are two points clear of the relegation zone, with 12 games left of the Premier League season.

Following Marcelo Bielsa's sacking on Sunday, Marsch has been handed the responsibility of guiding the West Yorkshire side to safety.

United have lost five of their last six games and looked a shadow of their former self against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, so securing Leeds' Premier League status for the 2022/2023 season will be no mean feat for the American coach.

With the rest of his backroom staff yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that Marsch will be assisted by Toshack as he strives to keep Leeds in the top flight.

Who is Cameron Toshack?

Cameron Toshack was born in Cardiff in March 1970 and is the son of former Liverpool player and Wales manager John Toshack.

Leeds United assistant manager Cameron Toshack. Pic: Alex Burstow.

Cameron Toshack played as a forward for Cardiff City and Weymouth, but a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis meant his playing career was brief.

In 2011, Toshack joined his father in coaching the Macedonia national football team and, during his stint as assistant manager, the Lions rose 22 places in the FIFA World rankings, from 101 to 83.

Toshack took up the position of academy coach at Swansea City in 2013 and made an immediate impact as the Swans were named the FAW U19s Champions that season.

In December 2017, Toshack was appointed as assistant to the Swans' first team caretaker manager Leon Britton.

Cameron Toshack briefly assisted his father, John Toshack, in coaching Moroccan club Wydad AC in 2016. Pic: Fadel Senna.

Toshack made a significant impact to the Swans youth side, who earnt three Premier League medals during his four-year tenure. Under his guidance, several youth players made the step up to the first team, including Leeds United winger Dan James, Oli McBurnie, Conor Roberts and Joe Rodon.

Next, Toshack transformed the fortunes of Cypriot side Pafos FC. The relegation-threatened team had claimed three wins in their last thirteen when he arrived in December 2019 and, with a threadbare squad, Toshack claimed 16 of the next 18 available points after taking up the post. He left the role10 months later with the highest win percentage in the club's history.

What has Toshack achieved?

Toshack guided Swansea City Under 19s to back-to-back FAW Welsh Youth Cup victories in 2014 and 2015.

Cameron Toshack coaches Swansea City's youth side in December 2017. Pic: Athena Pictures.

In 2017, the Welshman led the Swans Under 23s to a Premier League 2 Division 2 and Premier League Cup double.

The following year, the young Swans came runners up in the Premier League cup.

In February 2020, Toshack was named the Cypriot First Division's Manager of the Month.