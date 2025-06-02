New floodlights are set to be installed at the home of a 'troubled' Leeds football club after Leeds City Council approved the plans.

In its application, the club argued that upgraded lighting was essential to maintain league standards, stating: “The current halogen floodlights are not fit for purpose and are part of an aged system.”

The upgrade forms part of what the club described as "a programme of improvements in facilities" | National World (Inset: Getty Images)

The approved plans will see the existing halide lights replaced with 20 energy-efficient LED floodlights, mounted on four new 18-metre columns. The upgrade forms part of what the club described as "a programme of improvements in facilities".

Permission was granted on May 27, with an officer report outlining conditions including measures to reduce light spillage beyond the stadium’s boundary.

Use of the floodlights will be restricted to between 6pm and 10pm on weekdays, and 2pm to 6pm on weekends.

The upgrade comes at a challenging time for the club. Farsley Celtic were recently relegated to the Northern Premier League after a tough run of results. They have also been forced to play home matches in Buxton in Derbyshire - nearly 70 miles away - due to delays installing artificial turf at The Citadel.

In February, long-serving chairman Paul Barthorpe announced his resignation after nearly six years in the role, citing “stress-related heart issues” linked to the intense pressure and negativity surrounding the club.

Shortly after, new leadership launched a fundraiser with a £25,000 goal to help keep the club afloat through the end of the 2024/25 season. The campaign has raised just over £14,000 as of June 2.

In March, The Citadel was officially added to Leeds City Council’s list of Assets of Community Value (ACVs), following a successful nomination by supporters - recognising the ground’s importance to local fans and the wider community.

Farsley concluded their season with a 5-0 defeat against Brackley Town.