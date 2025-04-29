Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New floodlighting could boost the modernisation of a troubled football club’s stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new LED system would be installed on four 18-metre columns at the ground if Leeds City Council gives consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design report said the new lighting was needed to keep the ground up to league standards.

The ground of Farsley Celtic FC, The Citadel, has been listed as an asset of community value by Leeds City Council | National World

It said: “The current halogen floodlights are not fit for purpose and are part of an aged system.”

Farsley Celtic were relegated to the Northern Premier League after a string of defeats this season.

The club have been playing home games almost 70 miles away in Buxton after delays installing a 4G pitch at the home ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farsley teamed up with community interest company GrassRoots Power to draw up the floodlighting plans.

The planning report said: “This development is part of a programme of improvements in facilities.

“The club has a detailed development plan in place with floodlighting being a priority improvement currently.”

The new lighting would be more efficient and reduce glare during matches for people living nearby, the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The replacement masts, which are hydraulic, will save the club money on an ongoing basis as well as decreasing any light spill to the surrounding area.”

The report said funding was available from the Football Foundation to cover 70 per cent of the cost of replacement floodlights.

On its website, Farsley Celtic said it had applied for a grant from the foundation to lay a new grass pitch at the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month the ground was officially listed as an asset of community value (ACV) after a successful nomination by fans.

It means community groups would have the right to bid to buy the stadium if it was put up for sale.