A fundraiser has been launched by the new directors of a Leeds-based football team to help it continue until the end of the current season.

Last week it was announced that Farsley Celtic FC’s chairman Paul Barthorpe would be stepping down after nearly six years and that directors Paul Glover, Josh Greaves, John Stubbs and Jon Wickham would be taking over the running of the football club.

A fundraising page has now been set up with a target of £25,000 which will be used to “to ensure the club’s sustainability until the end of the season”. So far, over £3,000 has been donated.

Farsley Celtic is raising funds to allow to relay its pitch at The Citadel | National World

The club’s first team has faced a tumultuous season in the National League North, having had to play their “home” games 70 miles away in Buxton, Derbyshire, due to the pitch at their home ground, The Citadel, not being fit to play on.

All monies raised from the fundraiser will go towards ensuring the club “can maintain our day to day football operations and also lay a new pitch”.

In a statement, the board said: “We’ve played the past ten months without any home games due to delays on installing a new pitch. As a result we have had very little revenue, which has led to severe financial challenges.

“This leaves us facing a battle to get through the rest of the season.

“As a board we are working hard to generate income commercially and from other sources, but we need help with our running costs to help get us through the season and ensure a bright future for Farsley Celtic.

“We’re confident we can get there if we all – supporters, the wider community and local businesses – come together to make it happen.”

Donations and more information about the crowdfunder can be found here.

An open meeting is also being held at the clubhouse on Friday (February 21) at 7pm where supporters can meet the board and get updates on the club’s future.