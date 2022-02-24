Leeds United player ratings from Liverpool defeat, Marcelo Bielsa and Jürgen Klopp react - key headlines

Leeds United player ratings from Liverpool defeat

The Whites were forced into yet enough reshuffle after Robin Koch and Diego Llorente were both unavailable for the Merseyside trip.

What followed was defensive chaos as a disorganised Leeds fought to keep the rampant Reds at bay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Matip bagged one and Mo Salah converted a pair of first-half penalties to send Liverpool into the break with a three-goal lead.

Leeds could not get a grip on the game in the second period but Marcelo Bielsa's side looked to have stemmed the flow of goals before Sadio Mane hit a brace in the final ten minutes, with Virgil van Dijk heading home the hosts' sixth goal just before the final whistle.

Luke Ayling and Luis Diaz vie for the ball during Leeds United's 6-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

Marcelo Bielsa admits owners will have doubts

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is all-too-aware of the how recent results will affect the owners' faith in him.

In their last five games, the Whites have taken one point and conceded seventeen goals.

With teams below them in the table picking up results and gaining ground, United's poor form is a cause for concern.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

But Bielsa doesn't need to be told about the condition of his team.

"When a team is going through what we’re going through, it’s only going to awaken doubts [but] I don't need [the owners] to give me conclusions about the succession of results of the team that I manage," Bielsa said.

"The only response I can give is that I know that the players give their maximum - you can see it in the intensity and all the data that comes out of the game.

"If a coach has at his disposal the effort the team can give, it is very clear that my responsibility increases.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

"And I can't redirect it toward any side that’s not myself."

Jürgen Klopp happy with his side's performance

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp was delighted with the way his side controlled the game during the Reds' 6-0 victory over Leeds United at Anfield last night.

Two penalties, converted by Mo Salah, and a 30th-minute Joel Matip strike sent Liverpool into the break with a three-goal lead.

With the Whites having successfully recovered from going behind in recent games, Klopp was glad to see his side hold on - and improve - their position.

"Leeds is famous for big comebacks like at Aston Villa or whatever," he said.

"They had their moments at the start of the second half but we controlled it.

"The longer the game went on, the better we used the size of the pitch.

"It’s really tricky to win all these one-to-one battles, then we scored really nice goals and could have scored even more."