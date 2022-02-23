'Needs to stop' - Leeds United fans react as Liverpool inflict 6-0 drubbing on the Whites

@Rob_E_Giles: Dallas must start in midfield against Spurs. Shack at right back and Joffy must start.

@MarkRoper23: Three and a half years of Bielsaball tells you that Marcelo Bielsa has only one vision of how the game is played. You either get on board with that, for better, for worse, and enjoy it when you can, or quit watching.

@Kershaw444: Have to keep Dallas in Midfield going forward, we look so much better in there.

@Damien_Cms: It's very difficult to compete against that Liverpool side with a full strength team, but with our injury list it becomes much more difficult. We have players playing out of position in every game and the results are reflecting that dynamic currently. We need Phillips back soon. MOT.

@Alex_Txylor: Are we allowed to moan yet or do we have to wait till we’re in the bottom three?

@Leahwalx: Not bringing anyone in in January looking an even better decision than it did a month ago.

The scoreboard at Anfield at the final whistle on Wednesday. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

@Prsyds: Luke Ayling spent more time calling for offsides than actually defending.

@Dougieheaps74: Embarrassing. Manager needed backing in the summer and January. This is what we can expect with a right back at centre back, a midfielder at right back a centre forward in midfield and a winger up front. No adults on the bench.

@Mwf11: I was quite happy at 4-0 and that speaks volumes, these teams are a million miles in front of us but playing a 3 man midfield, 2 of which are attacking didn't work funnily enough, but at least we'll continue to do it and not adapt in any way.

@Elton_goh: The number of goals conceded may be ok for many fans but not me. No shame losing to a top team but the manner how we leaked goals need to stop.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip celebrate Liverpool's second goal during the Reds' 6-0 victory over Leeds United. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

@Rthorn1: Always going to be tough, but please change tactics when needed.

@Seacroftoldboy: I’ve defended this team all season but tonight we had no fight no desire. Should of just walked off after 1st goal went in. I turned it off as I couldn’t take any more tonight.

@Waterlickin: Everyone saying we can’t compete it’s Liverpool etc. Yes they’ve better quality but we’ve 11 pros who couldn’t control the ball, pick a pass and as for defending… we gift goal after goal every game regardless of opponents. Embarrassing.

@Tonylewis92: Championship is better anyway.

Curtis Jones gets away from Jack Harrison during Leeds United's 6-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

@Smjordan33: Think that by the time Phillips and Bamford are back it'll be too late...

@Napoleon_1953: Tell me, what is the point of chasing the ball the whole game IF EVERY TIME WE GET THE BALL WE GIVE IT TO THE OTHER TEAM?