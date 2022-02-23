Leeds are winless in five and have lost their last three games, conceding 13 to Everton, Manchester United and the Reds. Their Anfield defeat and Burnley's win over Spurs leaves just a three point gap between the Whites and the 18th-placed Clarets, who have two games in hand.

Bielsa concedes that Leeds' form will give the club's ownership doubts over what he's doing.

"It's not just this game, it’s in general - we have been struggling to sustain what we want to do for the duration of the game," he said.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I don't know if the question you’re trying to ask is if I think I should continue with the style of play that I've been using up until now? How am I not going to question what I’m doing? Of course I question myself. When you ask yourself why the things that are happening to us are happening, the question is I don't think that the change of style is going to change what’s happening to us.

"When a team is going through what we’re going through, it’s only going to awaken doubts [but] I don't need [the owners] to give me conclusions about the succession of results of the team that I manage."

When Bielsa watches his team he sees a group of players still giving everything for the cause and taking the fight to the opposition with intensity, but he's not currently able to turn that effort into more competitive performances. His ability to go toe-to-toe with the division's best teams, which was evident last season when they picked up impressive results against top six outfits, has not carried through to the current campaign.

"The only response I can give is that I know that the players give their maximum - you can see it in the intensity and all the data that comes out of the game," he said.

ASKING QUESTIONS - Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted he's questioning himself after a 6-0 rout by Liverpool at Anfield. Pic: Getty

"If a coach has at his disposal the effort the team can give, it is very clear that my responsibility increases. And I can't redirect it toward any side that’s not myself. And I'm giving you an argument that has weight. The players, the dedication to what they do - the players in agreement of what they do, they express it through their effort and their intensity and that’s a value that up until now, the team conserves. What I achieved for a long time through the base of effort and the willingness to play games on an even keel, I’ve not been able to achieve it in this moment.