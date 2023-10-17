Leeds news you can trust since 1890
You’re not really a fan of Leeds United if you haven’t done most of these 12 things

From good grub to superstitions and more poignant acts, there’s a rhythm to matchday behaviour at Elland Road.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 17th Oct 2023, 20:26 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 20:32 BST

The international break is nearly over and, for Leeds United supporters, that means a long two-week wait to see the side back in action is coming to a close. Daniel Farke's side had been picking up some real momentum before the Championship pause and Whites fans will be hoping to pick up where they left off after three wins in their last four fixtures.

The second tier returns this weekend but Leeds United supporters will have to wait another week to return to the hallowed Elland Road when Huddersfield come calling on October 28. In the meantime, many will no doubt be reflecting on happy memories around the ground and the Yorkshire Evening Post reminisces by looking at 12 matchday acts many fans have done.

1. Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass

There's nothing like the walk to Elland Road on matchday and passing under the Lowfields Road underpass is when the excitement rises another notch.

1. Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass

There’s nothing like the walk to Elland Road on matchday and passing under the Lowfields Road underpass is when the excitement rises another notch.

2. Graveley's

The fish and chips at Graveley's are some top tier grub and the perfect pre-match nerve settler.

2. Graveley’s

The fish and chips at Graveley’s are some top tier grub and the perfect pre-match nerve settler.

3. ... and embraced the queue

Part of the Graveley's experience is enduring the matchday queue of eager Leeds United fans outside.

3. ... and embraced the queue

Part of the Graveley’s experience is enduring the matchday queue of eager Leeds United fans outside.

4. Elland Road Cafe & Sandwich Bar

Right next to Graveley's, the Elland Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar is another hugely popular pit stop where many Whites fans have visited during their trips to Elland Road.

4. Elland Road Cafe & Sandwich Bar

Right next to Graveley’s, the Elland Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar is another hugely popular pit stop where many Whites fans have visited during their trips to Elland Road.

