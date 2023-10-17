Daniel Farke has made three Leeds United contract ‘decisions’ amid Jack Harrison to Everton claim
Leeds United are now closing in on their return to action as the international break slowly winds down. The Whites went into the break with a big home win over Bristol City, solidifying their playoff spot, and they will now be concentrating their efforts on closing the gap between themselves and the red-hot top two.
Leicester City and Ipswich Town have been superb so far this season, but Leeds will get their chance if they can remain consistent, particularly over the winter months. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Contract latest
Daniel Farke faces some big contract decisions this summer, with a number of senior stars having soon to be expiring deals. According to TeamTalk, Farke has already decided that he and the club should offer Luke Ayling a new one-year deal in January, but the same can’t be said of two others, according to the same report.
It’s claimed club captain Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas both face uncertain futures. Both players are out of contract this summer, with Cooper now 32 years of age, while Dallas has been out for more than 18 months due to a serious leg break.
Harrison latest
Everton would struggle to sign Jack Harrison permanently if Leeds go up, according to Liverpool Echo journalist Joe Thomas.
“A lot of water needs to pass under the bridge before this can be considered,” Thomas told Leeds Live. “Everton could end up in a relegation fight this season and the club’s finances are problematic with uncertainty about whether they will stabilise over the course of the season.
“It is already clear Harrison is a Dyche player though. The key factor may well be whether Leeds United get promoted this season or not. A return to the Premier League would strengthen the club’s financial position and that is unlikely to help Everton.”