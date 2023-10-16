Leeds United have announced a reciprocal ticket pricing deal with Huddersfield Town, just days after a social media post from the Terriers owner Kevin Nagle prompted a backlash from Whites fans.

US businessman Nagle, the chairman-owner of Huddersfield Town, posted on social media site X on Friday to say Leeds had refused to negotiate prices down for the Elland Road clash on October 28.

He said: “Just so you know – we asked Leeds management to negotiate prices down for the match. They said no.”

His post was in response to an announcement from his club revealing £47 ticket prices for adults travelling to Elland Road later this month. It was met with anger from Leeds fans who pointed out that the club’s policy this season is to offer reciprocal deals to their Championship rivals in order to offer lower prices to away fans travelling to Elland Road and Whites supporters making trips elsewhere. Nagel’s post was later amended with a ‘community note’ adding that exact context.

And now Leeds, who have reached reciprocal deals with a number of other clubs so far this season, have done the same with Huddersfield. In a Monday afternoon announcement the club said: “Leeds United are pleased to announce the club have agreed a reciprocal ticket pricing offer with Huddersfield Town. The EFL allow reciprocal ticket offers to be agreed between clubs in the Sky Bet Championship and this the latest to be struck, offering a better deal for travelling supporters. As a result, Huddersfield Town supporters who travel to Elland Road in October 2023 and Leeds United supporters who travel to the John Smith’s Stadium in March 2024 will pay the same price for tickets.”

The ticket prices for away fans for both games have been set at £20 for adults, £15 for seniors aged 65-plus, disabled adults and supporters aged 19 to 22. The Under 19s will pay £10 and Under 11s will pay £5.