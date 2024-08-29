Medical underway, bid rejected - the latest on every recent Leeds United transfer story ahead of deadline day

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 20:00 BST

Leeds United go into deadline day with plenty of plates to spin as club chiefs conclude their transfer business.

Leeds United finally look to be delivering on their promise of additions with wheels now fully in motion going into deadline day. Daniel Farke has called for reinforcements all summer and now looks to be getting his wish, with two through the door this past week and more to follow.

Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon look to have filled the gaps left by Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in attack, with the expectation being that reinforcements in central midfield and at full-back will soon follow. There is also continued interest in a third attacker, preferably a natural No.10, with some big names linked.

Club chiefs will also be working to keep hold of players and while all seems quiet on that front, a last-minute approach can never be ruled out. Speculation is rife and, with one day left to conclude any business, the YEP has rounded up all the latest information on the transfer front. Take a look below...

Remains on the radar of loan club Borussia Monchengladbach, with recent reports suggesting they could make a late permanent move. Leeds planning to keep Austrian, however, but one to keep an eye on come deadline day.

Leeds rejected a £23m bid from Everton earlier this summer and noise around the winger has been minimal since. Looks happy at Elland Road and set for a major role in the promotion push.

The Athletic named Skipp as a possible target early in the summer but always seemed a little out of reach. Has since joined Leicester City permanently for a fee over £20m.

Linked with Leeds earlier this summer and while the YEP understands he was liked by recruitment chiefs, more natural full-back cover was the defensive priority. Has since joined Championship rivals Burnley on a season-long loan with the option to buy for a fee believed to be close to £15m.

Had been of genuine interest to Leeds since Summerville's move to West Ham, but talks went quiet once Marseille stepped up their pursuit and he has since joined the French side.

The YEP understands interest in Benson was genuine, with the Angolan international expected to leave Burnley before tomorrow's deadline. Leeds do look to have moved on, however, with Ramazani and Solomon adequately stocking the wide positions.

