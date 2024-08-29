Leeds United finally look to be delivering on their promise of additions with wheels now fully in motion going into deadline day. Daniel Farke has called for reinforcements all summer and now looks to be getting his wish, with two through the door this past week and more to follow.
Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon look to have filled the gaps left by Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in attack, with the expectation being that reinforcements in central midfield and at full-back will soon follow. There is also continued interest in a third attacker, preferably a natural No.10, with some big names linked.
Club chiefs will also be working to keep hold of players and while all seems quiet on that front, a last-minute approach can never be ruled out. Speculation is rife and, with one day left to conclude any business, the YEP has rounded up all the latest information on the transfer front. Take a look below...