A young Leeds United XI took on Guiseley as the Whites first team played Manchester United in Stockholm.

A young Leeds United winger made an early impact as a new signing also started in a Whites youngsters friendly against Guiseley.

As Daniel Farke’s first team took on Manchester United in Stockholm, a young Leeds XI faced Guiseley at Nethermoor Park on Saturday afternoon as part of the Academy’s preparations for the new campaign.

A summer signing after leaving Liverpool’s under-18s set up, centre-back Louis Enahoro-Marcus was handed a start by boss Scott Gardner who named another new recruit in Jayden Lienou on the bench.

Leeds went ahead with just five minutes on the clock through winger Harvey Vincent and Gardner’s side took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Guiseley, though, drew level six minutes after the interval despite the efforts of keeper Darryl Ombang who saved a long-range effort from Amir Berchil only for Taylor Bowen to fire home the rebound.

The strike proved enough to ensure the game ended all square as United’s Academy side mirrored the first team in starting their summer’s friendlies with a draw.

Leeds United XI v Guiseley: Ombang, Lopata-White, Monteiro, Enaharo-Marcus, Pickles, Dudley, Bird, Pickles, Lane, Brockie, Vincent. Subs: Baird, Hamilton, Pirie, White, Lienou