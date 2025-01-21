Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The YEP’s Leeds United fan jury share their thoughts ahead of another big week.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship following Sunday’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Daniel Farke’s men were far from comfortable against their Yorkshire rivals but got the job done thanks to goals from Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka.

Three points took the Whites back above Sheffield United and extended their home unbeaten run to 11 games. That could be 12 if defeat is avoided against Norwich City and in the short space between fixtures, our YEP jury had had it’s say on the Wednesday win, the Championship promotion race and Norwich’s midweek test...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds continue to do exactly what they ought to, this time putting away Sheffield Wednesday. This one wasn’t easy or pretty and, for 88 minutes, the game was in the balance, despite a third-minute goal scored by Solomon. Apart from that moment, the game was even, Leeds bossing the possession but offering just as many half-chances to the Owls as they created themselves.

Leeds looked shaky at corners. Meslier failed to claim the ball at one and the defence failed to clear decisively. Only a block by the legs of Tanaka kept the ball away from Meslier’s goal. Later, a through ball split the home defence and Ethan Ampadu saved the day with a block. Dan James tested Beadle again while the Owls hit the side netting. In the second half, there were fewer real chances; Meslier saved well for one while Tanaka rifled a shot over the bar.

Then, in the 88th minute, some Ramazani magic settled it, the little winger twisting and turning before finding the bottom corner. Tanaka applied a late coat of gloss to proceedings as his clever flick diverted another Ramazani shot into the corner of the net.

Man of the match: Largie Ramazani – only on the pitch for 14 minutes but a real joy to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEIL GREWER

Leeds deserved to win this game but the scoreline flattered them a touch. United led from minute three when Solomon collected a loose block from the Wednesday keeper and fired home, but they had to wait until nearly 90 minutes to seal the game when substitute Ramazani spun on the edge of the area and unleashed an unstoppable drive into the corner of the net. The icing on the cake occurred in added time when Tanaka nonchalantly flicked a Ramazani shot, following a corner, past the Wednesday keeper.

During the first half, Wednesday looked lively and created a few openings and sought to profit from set-pieces – but Leeds held firm. Overall, it was a good, solid performance from the whole team. Defensively Sam Byram, perhaps a surprise inclusion, was excellent and his ariel prowess was useful – perhaps a reason for his inclusion. Jayden Bogle progressed the ball well on the right flank and caused constant problems for the Wednesday defence whilst Ethan Ampadu was imperious in the centre of defence. And Meslier was faultless, although not severely tested.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

ANDY RHODES

After two disappointing slip-ups in recent league games, it was important for Leeds not to make it three – and they did just that. A Yorkshire derby offered the perfect opportunity and, at home where the Whites have been so strong, they had the perfect setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solomon’s goal calmed any early nerves but it wasn’t plain sailing in the first half. United had their usual control but the visitors were able to create a number of chances. If not for the defence in front of Meslier, Leeds would have undoubtedly conceded more goals this season. Ampadu was required to make a last-ditch challenge to stop Josh Windass.

Despite Leeds’ dominance in the first half, the second was nervy and reminiscent of recent matches. Wednesday could have easily rescued something from the game but being able to see the game out will be a big confidence booster for Farke’s men. There are tougher games to come, notably Burnley away next Monday, but United are back up and running. But, with their rivals refusing to go away in the promotion race, Leeds have to stay resolute.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds got their first league win of 2025 and went back to the top of the Championship thanks to a 3-0 success over their South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday. As expected, Farke brought back most of his preferred first XI, including Meslier in goal, with only Pascal Struijk missing through injury. Leeds were ahead within three minutes through a Solomon goal; the rest of the half was entertaining with Ethan Ampadu saving a certain goal with a last-gasp challenge.

Leeds made changes and one, Ramazani, scored the goal of the game. His next shot was flicked cleverly into the net by Tanaka to register his second goal for the club, his first at home. Wednesday made it a better game than expected as they caused Leeds problems but, once again, the rear-guard stood firm with captain Ampadu and Bogle having good games. It’s really hard to fault any player as most had decent games. The focus now turns to Wednesday – the day not the club! – as Leeds welcome Norwich City. Another game we could do with three points from. Leeds by a couple of goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu, a good shift from the skipper.

MIKE GILL

Any trepidation or worries were swept away with a classic Elland-Road performance. Wednesday, provided spirited opposition as would be expected of them in a Yorkshire Derby. But, as always, the early goal was a great help and, after a great run from Brenden Aaronson, Solomon took his time and picked his spot. Leeds kept up the pressure, but their neighbours also had a go.

This pattern was repeated in the second half, but nerves were never too frayed. Having a strong bench has been a big plus this season and, when Willy Gnonto, Ramazani and Ilia Gruev were introduced, things changed for the better. Ramazani scored a great individual goal in the dying minutes to secure the result before lashing the ball towards the goal where, after a bit of tick tac toe, Tanaķa back-heeled a cheeky shot which sealed the deal and sent Elland Road into raptures.

Burnley drew at home to Sunderland on Friday night and Norwich ‘rolled over’ for Sheffield United on Saturday so the Canaries will be most welcome to LS11 on Wednesday evening.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu – imperious.