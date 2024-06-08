Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will try to fight off a number of clubs interested in their star players this summer.

Leeds United were always headed for a busy summer transfer window, regardless of how their season played out but after failing to secure Premier League promotion, they are now even more vulnerable when it comes to interest in their best players.

Daniel Farke’s side were dealt their agonising play-off final fate as Southampton edged over the last hurdle with a 1-0 win. Two of the three clubs relegated last season have now bounced straight back up to the top flight but the Whites will need another attempt to hop out of the Championship.

Leeds’ Premier League snub has now forced the door wide open for other clubs to sniff around their star talent. The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray attracted significant interest throughout the 2023/24 season and Leeds are now braced for offers to land on their table.

Football Insider recently reported that Tottenham Hotspur have registered ‘concrete’ interest in bringing Gray to London this summer, as they scour the market for a new right-back. The 18-year-old rising star showed off his versatility under Farke after playing in defence, as well as across multiple roles in midfield. In fact, despite being a midfielder by trade, Gray spent most of the season at right-back.

With Luke Ayling departing once his contract expires, Leeds will be eager to keep Gray on their books for as long as possible. However, the opportunity to play Premier League football is always very tempting and Spurs aren’t alone in their interest in Gray, but they are long-standing followers of the 18-year-old.

A follow-up report claimed that the North Londoners are looking at using Joe Rodon as part of a possible swap deal with Leeds for the signature of Gray. The out of favour defender joined Elland Road on loan last summer and Leeds are ‘keen’ on keeping him beyond his short-term deal, which is how Tottenham hope they can strike a deal for Gray. However, Alan Hutton believes Ange Postecoglou’s side will need to do a lot more than just suggest a player swap.

“It would have to be big cash, not just Rodon, I think it would be a lot of money on top of that,” the pundit told Football Insider. “He’s had an outstanding season. The guy has played at full-back, played in midfield, played as a number ten, the list goes on. I think he’s only going to get better. He plays with such freedom and it’s refreshing to see.”

Hutton also believes Postecoglou’s style of football is ‘perfectly suited’ to Gray, which could also tip the scales in Spurs’ direction, if they come up with the right offer. Gray is currently valued by Transfermarkt at €18 million (£15m). However, reports from Germany amid Bayern Munich’s interest claimed that clubs could be looking at parting with as much as €60 million (£51m) for the teenager’s signature.