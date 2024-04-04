Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke is busy preparing his Leeds United for the challenge of this weekend's clash with Coventry City. The Whites know that only a win will do at the CBS Arena as they strive to keep up with league leaders Ipswich Town and retain their spot in the automatic promotion spots.

Coventry have their own cause to play for this weekend, with a play-off spot firmly in their crosshairs and the clash promises to have huge implications at the top end of the table. As the build-up continues, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Archie Gray price tag

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayern Munich could be forced to part with up €60million if they are to secure the services of Archie Gray this summer. That's according to a SportBild report, after Bayern and Real Madrid scouts were reportedly in attendance to watch the teenager play for Leeds on Monday night against Hull City.

Of course, the European heavyweights aren't the first clubs to show interest in Gray, who scored on his England U21 debut last month. The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all said to be keeping tabs on his progress, too, despite Gray penning a new deal with the Whites just a few months ago.

The 18-year-old has been one of Leeds' most impressive performers this season under Daniel Farke, making 38 Championship appearances and underlining himself as one of the Europe's brightest young talents.

Carrick's Greenwood verdict

Michael Carrick has moved to reiterate the key role Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood has to play at Middlesbrough over the remainder of his loan spell at the club. Greenwood has spent most of the season with the Teesside outfit after falling out of favour at Elland Road at the start of the campaign, but after hitting top form over the first half of the season his influence has waned of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, the 22-year-old has found himself moving in and out of Carrick's XI of late, starting just three of Boro's last nine Championship outings. The manager isn't surprised to see Greenwood's form fluctuate, though, given his age and insists he is someone who can make a big impact.

"Let’s not forget, Sam is still a young boy," Carrick said, per Teesside Live. "In some ways, it’s his first full season of first-team football and so it’s understandable that at some points you’re going to have waves through the season. That’s something that certainly we as coaches understand.

"Almost all younger players will have that and it’s our responsibility to manage that - picking and choosing when they are and when they’re not in the team, and also giving them the best chance of performing at their best. Sam’s a terrific character - great attitude and he gives absolutely everything, as you with his work-rate.